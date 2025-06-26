"Karma is a b***h" - Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin takes shots at Antonio Brown as ex-NFL WR reportedly files for bankruptcy

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was in the news for bad reasons on Wednesday night, which led to an interesting reaction from Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin is rarely hesitant to express himself on social media. He has been vocal about things he is passionate in the past, and that continued on Thursday morning when he reacted to news about Brown.

On Wednesday, insider Dov Kleiman reported that Antonio Brown has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida. He declared that he has less than $50,000 in assets and owes nearly $3 million in debts to eight creditors.

"Heartbreaking: Antonio Brown has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida, declaring less than $50K in assets," Kleiman wrote. "Brown reportedly owes nearly $3M in debts to eight creditors, including a $1.2M civil verdict over an alleged 2020 assault. AB earned over $100 MILLION during his career."

While this is sad news, not everybody feels bad for Brown. He is a polarizing figure who has alienated many people in the football world, including fans, coaches and other players. Lane Kiffin is someone who appears not to feel much sympathy for Brown. On Thursday morning, he was blunt in his reaction to the news about Brown.

"K.... Is a B...." Kiffin wrote.

Antonio Brown reportedly leaves the country after an alleged murder attempt

It has been a busy week for Antonio Brown as he has been involved in multiple scandals. In late May, Brown was involved in an incident outside a celebrity boxing event. While outside, Brown reportedly took a firearm out and shot at someone after an argument. As a result, a warrant was put out for his arrest on an attempted murder charge.

However, Brown was never arrested. On Saturday, Brown even tweeted that he is no longer in the country.

"I’m out the country ain’t no more Child Support tell your mama get a job," Brown wrote.

While attempted murder is a serious charge, there has been no public indication from law enforcement that it is trying to serve the warrant. Additionally, with Brown potentially overseas, his legal situation remains in flux. It is unclear how the warrant for Brown's arrest could impact his rumored bankruptcy filing.

Brown was a star in the NFL from 2010 to 2021, playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl in the 2020 season.

