"Karma": Fans bash Pac-12 TV deal, recall George Kliavkoff's sour history of denying merger request from Big 12 last year

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is taking heat from fans over the reported media rights deal with Apple TV.

For months, many fans were curious about where the Pac-12 would broadcast its games as the media deal was up after this season. However, with USC, UCLA and Colorado all leaving, there was little interest in the conference, with The CW Network said to have offered it a deal.

On Tuesday, Kliavkoff reportedly presented the new media rights deal to school presidents, which will see the games being streamed on Apple TV. The news disappointed fans since all the games will be behind a paywall, and immediately, many took to X, formerly Twitter, to blast Kliavkoff and the Pac-12.

User @Choi76511Jim wrote:

Payback is a Mother “F”er!! Karma!!

"Like the old saying "What Goes Around Comes around" Payback is a Mother “F”er!! Karma!!"

The Pacific-12 reportedly had a chance to merge with Big 12 last year, but the conference refused. Many fans recalled the discussions and blasted Commissioner Kliavkoff:

Amazing. George came crawling back to the Big 12 post USC and UCLA and got turned down. Pac 12 propaganda machine was furious at this characterization of it last fall, but Dellenger corroborates that the Big 12 was the one who said no.

"Ouch. And I thought that all this time, Kliavkoff had been dealt a bad hand."

"It’s been wild to watch the mismanagement of the Pac-12 over the last 15 years. It’s like watching a train crash over two decades. Just wildly mismanaged."

"Arrogance and snobbery are what killed the PAC 12 don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

𝕭𝖑𝖊𝖊𝖉 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 & 𝕲𝖔𝖑𝖉 @LovenotWar311 "but the selling point would be that if the Pac-12 hits certain subscription number, it could possibly surpass the Big 12 base" yeah if every American subscribes to apple+ and then subscribes to pac add-on, maybe. But not with the 20k subscribers they're getting. This is a joke. twitter.com/jasonscheer/st…

Dilan Patel @Dilanpatel1212 I’m sorry but I’m not getting an Apple TV subscription to watch pac 12 after dark twitter.com/petethamel/sta…

Although some fans weren't happy with the Apple streaming deal, according to reports, the proposed agreement was streaming-centric through Apple TV. It will incentivize tiers with an upside if certain subscription numbers are met.

The streaming deal would start in 2024-25, but the first year would have a relatively low payout relative to what league members had hoped.

Pac-12 is still hoping for expansion

With the Pac-12 seeing USC, UCLA and Colorado all exit the conference, George Kliavkoff has said his focus is on getting a media rights deal. After that, he clarified that he wanted to add teams to replace the three programs leaving in 2024.

“We are focused on concluding our media rights deal and securing our continued success and growth,” the conference said in a statement. “Immediately following the conclusion of our media rights deal, we will embrace expansion opportunities and bring new fans, markets, excitement and value to the conference.”

Although George Kliavkoff and the Pacific-12 hope to expand, the future of Utah, Arizona and Arizona State is also up in the air.

However, it is clear Pacific-12 and college football fans are not happy with the conference and how they have handled everything.

