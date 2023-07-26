Former Ole Miss defensive lineman KD Hill has reportedly suffered a 'career ending' injury after being involved in a serious automobile crash on Friday in Alabama. Hill was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition, but his playing days may be over.

Reports suggest that Hill was driving on Interstate 65 near Cullman, Alabamatele, along with his brother, when the accident happened. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The Ole Miss family shared a post in support of Hill on Twitter, writing:

“Never Quit,” - Chucky Mullins. Keeping @Grindkd_55 in all of our thoughts."

KD Hill signed with Ole Miss after graduating from Eufaula in 2018. He had a total of 21 tackles in his final year with the Rebels. The Alabama native was also invited to the NFL training camp with the New York Jets. Following that, he signed a contract with the XFL's Orlando Guardians.

Eufaula High School has organized a GoFundMe for Hill's family to help with the medical expenses.

Twitter turns sorrowful after KD Hill accident

KD Hill received the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award last August and wore the customary No. 38 jersey throughout the season. The yearly award is given to Ole Miss' defensive upperclassmen.

The Rebel Walk reported on Monday that the injuries Hill suffered could be career-ending.

Fans and well-wishers on Twitter were shocked after hearing about Hill's accident. The Forever Ole Miss Facebook page posted on their page, offering strength to the family. They captioned the post:

"Forever OLE MISS sends our thoughts and prayers to Rebel K. D. Hill and his family as he fights through the results of a career-ending car wreck. We are Ole Miss."

College football fans also shared their prayers for KD Hill. Some also posted the GoFundMe link.

Wayne Pittman @WaynePittman1 @OleMissFB @Grindkd_55 Praying for KD and all his family! @OleMissFB @Grindkd_55

Kÿłé @OleMissFB3 @OleMissFB @Grindkd_55 God got you brother, we’re praying for you

Graduating from Ole Miss was one of Hill's best career highlights. In an interview post-graduation, he mentioned how he became the first male from his grandmother's side of the family to get a college degree.

"Me being the first male on my grandma’s side to go to college and get my degree is truly a blessing … to show my cousins and my family members that they can do this as well.”

