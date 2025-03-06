"Keelon Russell’s vision reminds me of Michael Penix Jr.": Ryan Grubb makes huge statement about Kalen DeBoer's potential QB1

Kalen DeBoer did not have the debut he wanted with the Alabama Crimson Tide. During the 2024 season, he only mustered a 9-4 campaign and a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to the Michigan Wolverines. It was also the final collegiate campaign for the team's starting quarterback, Jalen Milroe, who is now preparing for the upcoming NFL draft.

After the 2024 season, Kalen DeBoer has gone back to the drawing room to revamp his coaching staff and roster. One of the biggest additions he made was bringing in Ryan Grubb as the Crimson Tide's new offensive coordinator.

The team also has three options when it comes to replacing Jalen Milroe: Ty Simpson, transfer Austin Mack, or Keelon Russell.

During his first press conference after joining the Crimson Tide, Ryan Grubb talked about the competition in the quarterback room. He then talked about five-star prospect Keelon Russell and compared his potential to the other QB1 prospects on the team:

"One thing I noticed, thinking about Jake Haener way back with Fresno State, he's with the Saints now- Jake's got a really whippy, quick release. Once he made his decision, he was very decisive with the ball.

"See that with Keelon (Russell) a lot. And then Keelon's vision reminds me of Michael Penix (Jr.) a bit. He has good, wide vision with the field. He can see it even when he doesn't know exactly what's going on. So he's still working through all the processes, but he'll get there. He's a good player."

Grubb coached Penix as the OC and QB coach of the Huskies (2022-23).

During his high school career, Keelon Russell initially committed to playing for the SMU Mustangs in September 2023. A year later on June 2024, the five-star prospect flipped his commitment to the Crimson Tide because of his relationship with the coaching staff.

Ryan Grubb shares his perspective on Ty Simpson as the potential next QB1 for Kalen DeBoer's team

The player in the QB room who's been with Alabama for the longest is Ty Simpson. He joined the program back in 2022. Simpson has seen limited time on the field as a backup for the last three seasons after redshirting his freshman campaign.

Ryan Grubb said that Ty Simpson has been working hard on developing his skills. He believes that the quarterback has the potential to be great as long as he possesses unwavering commitment.

"Ty, like I said, I think he's really improving," Grubb said. "One thing I like and appreciate about Ty already that you can tell is he's very serious about wanting to succeed. He's had the mindset that he's been ready, you know, he's been kind of waiting in the wings so to speak.

"I think for me it's just, I know he's committeed to the process. I think that's what makes great quarterbacks."

Kalen DeBoer has a lot to improve upon this upcoming season. If he wants to maintain Nick Saban's legacy, the team must perform at the level they are expected to.

It will be interesting to see if Kalen DeBoer can find redemption by winning the SEC title and being a strong contender for the national championship in his second year with the Crimson Tide.

