  • "Keep on balling": Deion Sanders sends powerful message to son before 2025 NFL Draft

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Jan 29, 2025 10:44 GMT
Deion Sanders sends powerful message to son before 2025 NFL Draft. (Image credits: Imagn)
Deion Sanders sends powerful message to son before 2025 NFL Draft. (Image credits: Imagn)

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders delivered a powerful message to his son, Shilo Sanders, as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. With the East-West Shrine Bowl on the horizon, Shilo and his brother, Shedeur Sanders, stand out as top prospects among their peers.

The game is set for Jan. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of the Dallas Cowboys. Both Sanders brothers have been actively participating in drills and practices, sharpening their skills ahead of the big night.

Coach Prime took to X to share two snaps of Shilo and Deion Sanders Jr., writing:

"@ShiloSanders Proud of son keep on balling! @DeionSandersJr has the receipts."
also-read-trending Trending

One image showed Shilo in a white jersey with the number 21 and the East-West Shrine Bowl logo, a stage where top college talent competes in front of NFL scouts and coaches. In the other, Deion Sanders Jr. was seen in a black long-sleeve shirt carrying a large black bag.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders continues to generate buzz with his highlight-worthy throws. If he maintains his momentum, the University of Colorado quarterback has a real shot at being the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Deion Sanders supports sons and former players at Shrine Bowl practice

Deion Sanders made a special appearance at Shrine Bowl practice on Monday, showing support for his former players — including his sons, Shedeur and Shilo.

Coach Prime appeared energized as he watched his players thrive. Among the offensive standouts, wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard and LaJohntay Wester each delivered impressive moments, further boosting their draft stock.

Colorado’s star quarterback and a projected top-five NFL Draft pick, Shedeur Sanders, has opted out of practices and Thursday’s game. However, he remains a central figure at Shrine Bowl week after meeting with the three teams holding the draft’s top picks.

Meanwhile, Shilo returned to the field after an injury-plagued senior season that included shoulder surgery and a broken forearm suffered against Nebraska. The hard-hitting safety looked sharp during drills, signaling a strong comeback.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
