"Keeps coming back to bite him in the b*tt" - Ex-Alabama star throws shade at Jim Harbaugh by calling ex-Michigan HC's legacy "stained"

Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had an excellent career on the field with the Wolverines. He helped them win the national championship in 2023 before departing for the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL. However, despite his on-field success, Harbaugh has not been able to avoid drama that is starting to impact his legacy.

He has dealt with a series of controversies, and while Harbaugh was not the primary offender in any of them, he was allegedly involved. The latest stain on Harbaugh's legacy came last week when he was added as a defendant in a hacking lawsuit against former Michigan assistant coach Matt Weiss.

On Wednesday, "The Triple Option" podcast hosts discussed the scandals that have continued to stain Harbaugh's legacy. Notably, former Alabama star Mark Ingram spoke about how difficult it must be to be a Wolverine right now.

"No matter what happens, something just keeps coming back to bite him in the b*tt," Ingram said (Timestamp 4:35). "You have this national championship season and it's stained. You have this program who is trying to be successful and it keeps getting stained, one after another. Something else just keeps popping up on them.

"Man, it's tough being a Wolverine right now. You can't get away from it. As far as you think you get away from it, it comes back to bite you in the b*tt."

Jim Harbaugh is named as a defendant in the Matt Weiss hacking lawsuit

The latest issue Jim Harbaugh has faced in his post-Michigan coaching career is the Matt Weiss hacking lawsuit. Last week, Harbaugh was added as a defendant in the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Weiss gained unauthorized to a platform with personal information of student-athletes from more than 100 colleges. He then used the information of 3300+ students and alumni to help with internet research.

The lawsuit alleges that Weiss mostly targeted female student-athletes and downloaded intimate photos and videos from their private accounts.

Jim Harbaugh was added as a defendant because the lawsuit claims that he, along with other Michigan officials, looked the other way after learning about Weiss's actions. The complaint says:

"Had Harbaugh implemented basic oversight of his staff, Plaintiffs and the class would have been protected against predators such as Weiss."

Harbaugh has claimed that the allegations against Weiss were a complete shock to him and has denied knowing about them before the lawsuit was made public.

