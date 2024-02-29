The Kentucky Wildcats had a mediocre 7-8 campaign last season with a Gator Bowl loss to Clemson. Some fans may now argue that while they didn't have a lot of fighting spirit in them on the field, a recently leaked brawl video from their locker room would suggest otherwise.

It is not uncommon for tension to escalate quickly from built-up frustration. But the heated altercation caught between the two Kentucky players showcases how sometimes things escalate to physical altercations.

The video, which is now going viral, shows two Wildcats players fighting each other inside the locker room. The video shows one player pummeling the other to the ground with a suplex before their other teammates tried to de-escalate the situation.

College Football fans were left in shock by the leaked locker room brawl footage and took to social media to share their thoughts and opinions.

One fan was left dumbfounded by how the player in the blue cap supplexed his friend onto the ground.

"Buddy supplexed his teammate"

Here are a few more reactions to the video that is now going viral on social media.

College Football fans were quick to identify the one in the blue skull cap as former offensive lineman Jeremy Flax who declared himself for the 2024 NFL draft. They however are having a difficult time debunking the identity of the second player. Last season, Flax was left out of the roster for Kentucky's Gator Bowl game against Clemson because of 'an issue'.

Now the emergence of this brawl video has left fans pondering if this was the reason the OL was not allowed to play the Gator Bowl game.

Kentucky confirms Blue-White game and spring practice

As the Kentucky Wildcats march forward for their 12th season under head coach Mark Stoops, the program recently confirmed that they will be hosting their Blue-White Spring Football game on April 13.

After ditching the traditional spring game last season for an open practice at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility, the Blue-White Spring Game is returning to their home turf Kroger Field for the first time since 2022.

Apart from this, the Kentucky Wildcats have also confirmed that their spring practice is scheduled to tentatively begin on March 19.

