Kentucky's Stone Saunders officially receives 2024 Jim Henry award at Maxwell Awards Gala

Three-star quarterback prospect Stone Saunders has been committed to the Kentucky Wildcats since 2023. Saunders will begin his collegiate journey with the program under the guidance of head coach Mark Stoops this upcoming season.

Before his collegiate debut, Stone Saunders already had an achievement to his name. He was honored as the 40th winner of the Jim Henry Award, which is given to one of the three State Players of the Year. The three-star quarterback prospect was named the 2024 Maxwell Football Club's Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

On Friday, during the Maxwell Football Club's 88th annual National Award Show in Atlanta, Saunders received the trophy and expressed his gratitude for the honor.

"This (winning the Jim Henry Award) was definitely the cherry on top," Saunders said. "The Maxwell Club is very well known so it's awesome. Very appreciative of the Maxwell Club and my teammates and coaches back home."

Stone Saunders also talked about his excitement and expectations during his collegiate journey with the Kentucky Wildcats.

"College is definitely, definitely a different experience," Saunders said. "It's nice, you know, coming in as a young guy and having to work your way up and kind of miss that from being a freshman in high school."

"So now it's a little different. It's just new experiences, new playbook and everything. So yeah, it gives a boost of confidence. You just gotta remember who you are at the end of the day, you know, have trust in yourself and go out and practice."

Stone Saunders played for Bishop McDevitt during his high school career. In four seasons, he recorded a total of 13,719 yards and 204 TDs passing. Last year, he broke Pennsylvania's all-time passing touchdowns record.

Paul Finebaum gives a reality check to Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops

Mark Stoops has been the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats since 2013. However, the past few seasons have been difficult for him with a decline in their performance on the field. Last season, they finished with a disappointing 4-8 campaign.

Earlier this month, CFB analyst Paul Finebaum gave Stoops a reality check about his situation with the Kentucky Wildcats. On his eponymous show, Finebaum suggested that Stoops will have to change his ways with the program to guarantee success in the upcoming season.

"Stoops' last two years have been pretty weak," Finebaum said. "Everyone appreciates what he's done, but at some point, you can't just keep relying on what you used to do."

Mark Stoops is one of the longest-serving head coaches in the SEC. However, this upcoming season might play a role in deciding his future with the Kentucky Wildcats. He must at least ensure a Bowl game appearance to remain with the program for a couple more years before they part ways.

