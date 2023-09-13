Kevin Durant returns to Texas Longhorns for a Hook 'Em with coach Sarkisian following win at Alabama

The Texas Longhorns have set a victorious tone for the 2023 season, rolling out to a 2-0 record and a No. 4 ranking after winning 34-24 on Saturday at the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In a twist of events, NBA star Kevin Durant paid a visit to his alma mater in appreciation. The win ended Alabama's 21-game home winning streak. The Texas football team's X update posted a picture of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and Kevin Durant flaunting the school's Hook 'em pose.

"Great to have KD back on the Forty Acres! Thanks for stopping by @KDTrey5 (followed by Hook 'em emoji)"

Kevin Durant's journey with Texas Longhorns

Kevin Durant, now with the Phoenix Suns, played for Texas in the 2006-07 season before being drafted as the No. 2 pick by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007. Texas posted a 25-10 record that year, finishing as the runner-up in the Big 12.

Durant, playing as a forward, was unanimously recognized as the National Player of the Year in 2007 as a true freshman, becoming the first freshman to bag any national player award.

Kevin Durant's NBA journey

Kevin Durant has etched his name in the NBA history as one of basketball's prime scorers. He secured Rookie of the Year after averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He made a meteoric rise in his second year for the OKC Thunder.

In 2016, Durant transitioned to the Golden State Warriors as a free agent. He secured two championships, averaging 25.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 5.4 apg. He moved to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, playing for two seasons.

This will be his 16th NBA season. He was traded to the Phoenix Suns in February.

Durant is 13th among all-time NBA scorers with 26,982 points.