Kim Kardashian’s $3M-worth necklace left Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian, in complete awe

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, was stunned at the appearance of reality star Kim Kardashian in Paris on Tuesday. The celebrity turned business mogul was in the capital of France to testify in the ongoing trial of a robbery incident she was involved in nine years ago.

Kardashian delivered emotional testimony in a Paris courtroom, recounting the night gunmen stormed her luxury hotel suite in 2016. Fighting back tears, she told judges she genuinely believed she was going to die during the terrifying ordeal, in which the assailants stole millions of dollars' worth of jewelry.

Entering the courtroom on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian was seen in a black suit with a long black skirt. The outfit, which was completed with a dark shade and a diamond necklace, caught the attention of many. That was a talking point in some quarters ahead of her testimony.

Loreal Sarkisian called the attention of many to the luxury necklace Kardashian had on in her appearance at the Paris court. In an Instagram story posted on Wednesday, Sarkisian, who was in awe of the masterpiece, gave a detailed description of the diamond necklace in her caption:

“Please zoom in on her $3 million @samerhalimehny necklace totaling 52.17 carats, including a 10.13-carat pear-shaped stone,” Sarkisian wrote. “She paired it with @repossi diamond ear cuff and @brioni_official earrings, making a bold statement of resilience and reclaiming her narrative.”

Loreal Sarkisian's Instagram story on Kim Kardasian

Publications like Page Six and the Wall Street Journal also picked up on Kim K's pricey jewelry.

Loreal Sarkisian has expressed her admiration for Kim Kardashian in recent years, both in terms of business and fashion.

Loreal Sarkisian also gave a description of Kim Kardashian's Paris outfit

Loreal Sarkisian also offered a description of the outfit Kim Kardashian wore to the Paris court on Tuesday on her Instagram story. She started by appreciating and expressing her admiration for the dress.

“Omg… I tried to hold back… but can we all just agree that @kimkardashian looked absolutely amazing yesterday in this look? 😍,” Sarkisian wrote.

Then she moved on to describing it, giving fans detailed knowledge of the luxury designer outfit.

“Dressed in a custom black @johngalianoofficial blazer dress with structured shoulders, she embodied strength and elegance,” Sarkisian wrote. “The tailored silhouette was both commanding and chic, perfectly suited for the gravity of the moment.”

Instagram story

Loreal Sarkisian continues to make a name for herself in the fashion industry. She has been to Milan Fashion Week and consistently shares her different fits on social media.

