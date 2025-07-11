"Kind of dour guy": CFB insider subtly disapproves Scott Frost's controversial take on alma mater, Nebraska

College football insider Pete Thamel wasn't too surprised by Scott Frost's shot at his former school, Nebraska.

Ad

Frost coached Nebraska from 2018 until 2022, as he left UCF to take the Cornhuskers' job. Yet, he struggled at Nebraska, as he went 16-31 and was fired.

After being fired, he took three years off and is set to return as UCF's head coach in 2025. Ahead of the season, he said Nebraska was the wrong job and regrets ever leaving UCF, which didn't surprise Thamel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was interesting. Scott Frost is generally is kind of a dour guy. That is his cadence and the vibe he gives off," Thamel said on the College GameDay podcast (33:34). "When we talked to Scott Frost before those comments went public, he was very much UCF in 20 years could be every bit of a blue blood."

Ad

Trending

Frost got his first head coaching job at UCF in 2016 and went 6-7. In his second year, he led the Knights to a 13-0 record as the school won the Peach Bowl.

Yet, UCF didn't get a playoff bid as the Knights have claimed a national championship for that season, which is recognized in the official NCAA record books.

After the successful year, he left UCF to go to Nebraska, which is a move he regrets.

Ad

Scott Frost regrets taking the Nebraska job

Scott Frost is back coaching UCF, and he spoke to the media at Big 12 media day.

During media day, Frost was asked what he learned from leaving UCF, and he took aim at Nebraska.

“Don’t take the wrong job,” Frost said, via The Athletic. “That’s what I learned. Make sure you’re working for and around good people.”

Ad

Frost, meanwhile, made it clear he didn't want to leave UCF and still regrets taking the job at Nebraska.

“I didn’t want to leave UCF,” Frost said. “I always said I would never leave unless it was some place you could go and potentially win a national championship. And you know, I got tugged in a direction to go try to help my alma mater. And I didn’t really want to do it. It wasn’t a good move. And I’m lucky that I have an opportunity to get back to a place where I was a lot happier.”

UCF and Frost will open its season on Aug. 28 against Jacksonville State. The Knights have notable games against UNC, Kansas State, Houston, Texas Tech, and BYU among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place