Kliff Kingsbury to Raiders rumor finally ends as USC coach withdraws himself from NFL OC opportunity: Reports

The latest rumor in the ever-changing landscape of NFL coaching was that Kliff Kingsbury was to join the Las Vegas Raiders as an offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury, a former NFL head coach with the Arizona Cardinals, spent the 2023 season with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. He joined as a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach, working closely with potential number one pick of the 2024 NFL draft, Caleb Williams.

It was looking like he was set to return to the NFL with the Raiders, who recently made interim coach Antonio Pierce their official head coach. But, on Saturday, Kingsbury decided to withdraw himself from consideration for the Raiders job.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kingsbury turned down the Raiders OC job due to a breakdown in contract negotiations between the two parties.This breakdown in negotiations led Kingsbury to reconsider his options, and ultimately decided against working with the Raiders.

But, could Kingsbury be heading to another NFL team, now that his move to the Raiders has broken down?

Where could Kliff Kingsbury go next?

Kliff Kingsbury's move to the Raiders has broken down, but he could still make his return to the NFL as an offensive coordinator. If Kingsbury wants to come back to the NFL, the Washington Commanders may be a good fit for him.

This week, the Commanders hired former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their next head coach. Quinn is a skilled coordinator on the defensive side of the ball but may struggle to lead a Commanders offense that has struggled in the last few seasons.

Quinn will need help with the offense and Kliff Kingsbury would be a good person for this. Kingsbury has experience in the NFL, having been the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022, albeit to mixed success with Kyler Murray as the Cardinals' quarterback.

Additionally, his recent connections to USC may work as a pull factor in bringing Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams to Washington, giving the Commanders the franchise quarterback they need to be competitive in the NFC East.

