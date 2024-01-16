Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is one of the biggest fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide. While her father coached the team for 17 years, she also went to school in Tuscaloosa. The 28-year-old even reunited with childhood friend and future husband Adam Setas in Alabama and was married at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

She opened up about her second favorite team after Crimson Tide in a recent fan interaction on Instagram.

"I’ve alwayyyyyys said I love College Station. I don't know how much I actually like their team but I do love traveling there," she said. "It's an insane environment and I’ve always had so much fun there,” Kristen said in an Instagram story.

Kristen's father has led his team a total of 12 times against the Aggies. And he was as dominant as he was with almost everybody else in the conference, winning 10 of those encounters.

But both of those losses, one coming in 2012 and the other in 2021, are some of the most iconic moments in those seasons. The environment in College Station is what Kristen likes about the program and the Aggies faithful rarely disappoint on that front.

When Kristen Saban's phone shut itself down after Nick Saban's retirement

The news of Nick Saban's retirement from Alabama shocked the college football world. Kristen Saban reacted to it through a picture of herself wiping her tears, calling it a ‘bittersweet' moment.

She also revealed that her phone froze no less than five times and shut itself down due to the sheer number of messages she got from fans and well-wishers.

Coach Saban's daughter later posted a video containing all her memories of her father's career in Tuscaloosa. That was her way of saying goodbye to the Alabama faithful.

