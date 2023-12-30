Kristen Saban gets emotional as Alabama DE refers to Nick Saban as the “best coach and father”

Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide are gearing up for the Rose Bowl showdown. The New Year’s Day Bowl game will see them lock horns with the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines for a place in the college football national championship matchup a week later. The No. 4-ranked Tide have been laboring for days in the California sun, preparing for the big day.

One of the activities leading up to the Rose Bowl is the Lawry’s Beef Bowl. Alabama defensive end Jaheim Oatis won hearts during the stake dinner with his gesture for coach Saban. It even made Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, emotional.

Oatis offered the ceremonial first cut to the long-serving coach, with the Alabama Crimson Tide DE saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“I’m gonna take it to Coach Saban. He’s the best coach and father to me.”

The legendary coach’s daughter, Kristen Saban, showed her emotional side on Instagram. Reacting to Oatis’ gesture, she used a GIF to convey her emotions.

Credit: Bamacfb on IG

Kristen Saban earlier celebrated her eventful birthday in LA

Kristen celebrated her 28th birthday on Thursday, and her sister-in-law Samira Saban shared many snippets from an eventful birthday bash. The Saban family has been in California for days now.

Kristen, her mother, Terry Saban, and her father went on a trip to Disneyland. Some Alabama players joined in, too, and according to Samira, it was a magical day.

Nick Saban at the Beef Bowl before the Rose Bowl against Michigan

Coach Saban has always been a fan of some prime ribs, and he remembered his father talking about the difficulties in the restaurant business. He also called the staff the most important part of any restaurant.

"So for you to provide a great experience for our players, we really appreciate it," Saban said at the Beef Bowl dinner. "We're excited about having the opportunity to play in the Rose Bowl, and we're going to provide, I hope, a great game for everybody."

The Crimson Tide have found their way into the playoffs yet again, with Saban's eyes set on a record-extending eighth national title.

Alabama coach Nick Saban at Disneyland on Wednesday, Dec. 27. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

But before that, Nick Saban will have to become the first coach in college football history to win back-to-back games against No.1 ranked teams in the same season by defeating the Michigan Wolverines, having already beaten the then-No.1 Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season