Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, is an avid sports fan outside of football. She is a regular at the Alabama Crimson Tide games and one of the voices for the Crimson Tide nation during crunch game weeks. But she has taken a short break from supporting her favorite college football team and set her eyes on hockey.

Kristen Saban took to social media to celebrate a new arrival in the Detroit hockey scene. She reacted to Patrick Kane joining hands with the Red Wings. Kane has joined the NHL outfit after signing a one-year deal.

Here is what the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach's daughter had to say about Patrick Kane joining the Detroit Red Wings in the latest development in the NHL.

“Big Time,” Kristen Saban wrote while sharing the news on her Instagram story.

Kane, a right winger, earlier played for the New York Rangers before hitting free agency. He has agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Wings worth $2.5 million. The 35-year-old had interest from many NHL sides, including the Rangers, the Florida Panthers, the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs. But in the end, he chose to go to Detroit.

Let's look at what she does besides supporting her father and the Alabama football program.

What does Kristen Saban do?

Kristen Saban has grown up a sports fan. She has seen her father work with different football programs since her childhood. She witnessed him win seven national championship titles as a college football head coach. She works with an event management firm to organize sports events in Alabama.

One client of the firm, Bruno Event Team, is the Alabama Athletic Department. So Kristen Saban maintains her connection with the Crimson Tide and her school. It also gives her access to the Alabama sideline during the games. She almost got hit by a running Jalen Milroe during the recent Iron Bowl clash with the Auburn Tigers. She also works with the firm on other sports, thus building a multi-sport profile for her career in the sports industry.