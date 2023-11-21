What does Kristen Saban do for a living? What we know about Nick Saban's daughter

Kristen Saban has grown up to become an avid Alabama fan and one of the biggest supporters of the Crimson Tide. The adopted daughter of Nick Saban is renowned for her distinctive presence, and she is a regular at Bama’s home games at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

She attended the University of Alabama and served as a student assistant for the football program under her father. After graduation, Kristen forged her own path but maintained a close connection to sports. Let’s examine what she does for a living.

What does Kristen Saban do for a living?

Kristen Saban has always held a strong passion for sports management, which was evident in her role with the Crimson Tide as a student. After obtaining her bachelor's degree, she pursued a career in the sports events planning industry, where she’s made notable impacts.

Saban is an event manager at the Bruno Event Team, a sports event planning organization based in Birmingham. The organization's clients include the Alabama athletic department, which has helped her seamlessly maintain her connection with the Crimson Tide.

She is the Public Relationship and Marketing Officer and Social Media Manager for the Bruno Event Team. Her responsibility is to assist clients in achieving their marketing and communication goals by implementing various professional techniques.

Aside from organizing sporting events for the University of Alabama, the Bruno Event Team also oversees a variety of events, such as Southeastern Conference tournaments in various sports and golf tournaments, including the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Senior Open.

This has aided Kristen Saban in building significant experience in the industry across several sports. She's currently a member of the Board of Directors at Nick's Kids Foundation and previously worked as a Marketing Director at Mercedes Benz of Birmingham.

Kristen's avid support for Alabama football

Kristen Saban has built a superb connection with the Alabama football program. She's supported the team from an early age and is renowned as one of the program's biggest fans with her passionate support.

Her interest in the program's success in Division I college football was accentuated while working as an assistant during her days at the University of Alabama. The connection between Kristen and the Crimson Tide has not diminished even after she graduated from the University, showcasing her genuine love for the team.