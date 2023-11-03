Kyle McCord injury update: Ohio State QB provides latest on availability for game vs Rutgers

Quarterback Kyle McCord and the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big 10) are gearing up to face a resurgent Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2, 3-2 Big 10) at SHI Stadium on Saturday. Rutgers have lately been in good form with this season being one of their best since 2014, when they secured at least six wins.

McCord initially felt some discomfort in his ankle in the 17-14 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back (7-2) in September, but chose to power through the game.

However, the QB re-aggravated his injury against the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2, 3-2 Big 10) last week when a defender fell on his ankle while trying to prevent McCord’s 4-yard run on first down.

Kyle McCord injury update

Ryan Day‘s Buckeyes are unbeaten this season and major credit of that goes to their star QB Kyle McCord. There’s no doubt that McCord has been instrumental this season, but his ankle injury is proving to be an issue for the Bucks.

In a media statement, McCord gave an update on his injury, saying:

“It’s not ideal. Just powering through it, pushing through the pain. The biggest thing is learning how to play with it. And I think it’s been getting better every single week. And, you know, just learning how to move on it a little bit and stuff like that.”

Coach Ryan Day was also optimistic about McCord’s fitness:

“He said, ‘Look, I'm gonna be fine. Don't worry about me. I'm good. Showed a lot of toughness there.”

The player practiced with the team on Wednesday, but with a heavily bandaged ankle. Ryan Day also was wary about his QB’s injury during practice and said:

“I think you're always aware of where guys are at. It's a long season. But you gotta do what you gotta do to win the game, too. So that's always a balance that you got to strike for sure.”

McCord's importance for the Bucks

McCord’s health is of even more importance as Bucks’ backup QB Devin Brown is dealing with an ankle injury of his own. It was because of his unavailability that Kyle McCord didn’t leave the field against the Badgers last week.

There’s no doubt that the Buckeyes will be the favorite going into the matchup. Historically speaking, the team has maintained an upper hand in this series. They hold a perfect 9-0 record against the Scarlet Knights, although the Rutgers would be hoping to improve upon that record.