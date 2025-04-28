Kyren Lacy’s GF pays an emotional tribute to ex LSU star at his funeral following tragic death

Kyren Lacy's funeral service on Sunday was heartbreaking. Among the saddest moments was girlfriend Cydney Theard's tribute to the former LSU Tigers wide receiver.

Ad

At the service, Cydney spoke of Lacy's human side, remembering his support when she was facing tough times.

“(He was the) most loving man I've ever known; he was the light in every dark room, even when social media tried to misrepresent him, I knew better. I knew the real Kyren.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The one who held me on the hardest days. The one who made me laugh when I didn't think I could smile. Who would sneak out late at night just to bring me a Whataburger because he heard my stomach growling in my sleep. The one who was thoughtful, generous and full of love," Cydney Theard said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

She also spoke of Kyren Lacy's love for football, which was "more than a sport to him." Lacy played college football for five years, two at the University of Louisiana before transferring to LSU ahead of the 2022 season.

"Kyren didn't just play football, he gave everything to it. It wasn't just a sport to him. It was his passion, his purpose and his sanctuary. I watched him give his heart, his strength and his time to the game. Every snap, every sprint and every hit," Cydney Theard added.

Ad

Kyren Lacy died on April 12 in an apparent suicide during a police pursuit. The wide receiver was arrested in December for his alleged involvement in a car accident in which a 78-year-old man died.

Lacy's death has opened up the debate about mental health of athletes, especially the younger ones. The former LSU player was 24.

Patriots' first-rounder paid tribute to Kyren Lacy at NFL Draft

Former LSU Tigers offensive lineman Will Campbell was the fourth player selected in the NFL draft. Campbell was drafted by the New England Patriots, and since he was at the event, he went on stage to receive his jersey.

Ad

On his lapel, the offensive lineman had a white circular pin with a purple No. 2 on it. That was Kyren Lacy's number at LSU. He would address the pin during his media availability.

“I got the number two on my lapel. Kyren is a special human being. I feel for his family. They’ve been through a lot lately. He’s got such a great family. He was not only a good football player. He was such a good teammate, a good son, a good older brother and just a good dude in general,” Will Campbell said

Campbell was the first offensive lineman selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.