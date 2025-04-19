"Don’t suffer in silence": Cam Newton delivers words of wisdom after LSU's Kyren Lacy's death

Kyren Lacy died in an apparent suicide during a police chase in Houston on Apr. 12, authorities reported last week. The LSU wideout's death came just before he was expected to testify before a grand jury related to a hit-and-run incident that took place in Dec. 2024.

Ad

A few days after Kyren’s father, Kenny Lacy, posted a message about his son's troubles and mental health issues, former NFL star Cam Newton offered his own words of wisdom on trying to deal with the problem.

"True strength lies in vulnerability — don’t suffer in silence, lean on your tribe," a caption read in an X post from Newton's 4th&1 show.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I would like to take a moment to just tell everybody to keep the Lacy family in their thoughts and prayers," Newton said on Friday. "Just because, that's a lot, man. As a father, my heart goes out to the dad, because you never think that you will bury your son. You think the other way, the son would be burying him. But when that does happen, what do you do?

Ad

"So, anybody who is going through mental strain, find that tribe, find that ecosystem, find that friend, find that family member who can understand you, or is willing to understand you."

Lacy was 24 at the time of his death. He had taken part in LSU's pro day just a few weeks before his reported suicide.

Kyren Lacy was projected as a first-round pick at the 2025 NFL draft

NCAA Football: Former LSU WR Kyren Lacy - Source: Imagn

Many analysts felt that Kyren Lacy would get picked late in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The wideout was among the top prospects in this year's class.

Ad

Lacy began his collegiate career at Louisiana in 2020 and played two seasons with the Ragin' Cajuns. He transferred to LSU in 2022 and spent three seasons with the Tigers.

In his final year at LSU, Lacy recorded 866 yards and nine touchdowns on 58 receptions across 12 games.

Lacy had posted a 4.50-second 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical jump during his pro day and had impressed a few teams, despite his legal troubles off the field.

Due to his tragic passing, Lacy's NFL dreams will unfortunately not materialize.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.