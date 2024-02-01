Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey made waves at the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Tuesday against the cream of the crop that college football has to offer ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

His girlfriend, Sydney Horne, hyped up his performance on Instagram, captioning a video of the wide receiver's skills:

"His stock has been good...but this..."

Ladd McConkey's incredible rise

Ahead of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, ESPN analyst Field Yates pinpointed Ladd McConkey as one of the players to look out for.

“We will leave the week talking very seriously about McConkey as a Round 1 prospect,” Yates wrote. “The former Georgia standout is so sudden and a route running fiend, and he bounced back impressively from a back injury early in the 2023 season. The wide receiver class is loaded, but don’t overlook McConkey as a top-32 player in the class.”

McConkey's performance during the first day of the Reese's Senior Bowl caught the attention of NFL.com. The website provided an impressive review of his performance, emphasizing that McConkey is not to be overlooked.

"If anyone was sleeping on what McConkey is capable of heading into this week at the Senior Bowl, they aren't anymore. The Bulldogs star is a thoughtful route-runner who attacks defenses with a well-defined route plan. On Tuesday, he was able to create separation left and right. His ability to uncover and make the tough catch should continue into Day 2, because he's proven he can do it on a consistent basis."

ESPN scout Matt Miller had high praise for McConkey's showing on Tuesday.

“Whether it was against press or soft coverage, McConkey was open on every rep,” Miller noted on ESPN.com. “A top-50 prospect on my board, there’s still room for McConkey to creep into the back end of Round 1.”

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy compared Ladd McConkey to a former Super Bowl MVP.

“I think he’s faster than Cooper Kupp, but in terms of a route runner getting out of breaks, just stemming guys and setting guys up and having a feel for getting in open space, he can do that. And Ladd can run after the catch, and those are things Cooper has been ridiculous at,” Nagy told DawgNation.

If Ladd McConkey can sneak into round one of the NFL Draft, he will be one of the stories of the year as a former three-star recruit to the Georgia Bulldogs and a testament to a tenacious work ethic.