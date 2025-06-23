LaJohntay Wester channels inner Deion Sanders Jr. to send bold message ahead of Ravens training camp

Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens as the No. 203 pick in the sixth round in the 2025 NFL draft. During the 2025 combine, he ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, securing the No. 12 spot among 39 wide receivers. He signed a four-year $4.4 million rookie contract with John Harbaugh's program.

Wester is currently gearing up for the Ravens' mandatory two-day training camp at Under Armour Performance Center, which begins on Tuesday.

"The rejected will be respected. Big truss," Wester captioned.

LaJohntay Wester channels inner Deion Sanders Jr. to send a bold message ahead of Ravens training camp via Instagram @lajohntayw

The quote is associated with celebrated Coach Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr., channeling his inner resilience.

Aside from the $4.4 million contract, a signing bonus of $214,868 and an average salary of $1.1 million are also part of the agreement.

The Baltimore Ravens plan to put Wester's skills as a punt returner on the turf as well. The Ravens' general manager spoke about it.

"What stands out about him is his return ability," DeCosta said. "Think he's a twitchy, explosive punt returner. I think last year, it became evident we probably need to get better at that position. We think Wester has the chance to come in here and be an impact punt returner for us."

However, Ravens' wide receivers Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins, might prompt him to some competition.

"I hope this joker remembers everything:" Coach Prime shares wholesome messages to LaJohntay Wester

LaJohntay Wester had a candid interaction with someone asking him if he played for Coach Prime following the NFL draft.

"Man you know Prime, you play with Prime? I'm like, Yes sir, that's my guy.' He's like, 'yeah we love him up here," Wester said.

Responding to Wester's statement, Sanders replied with a wholesome comment, wishing him success.

"Yeah, but I'm glad. I saw you catching that punt and I was like, bo, I hope this joker remembers everything we talked to him about. Well, doyour thing, I can't wait to see you get down. God put you in a great spot man. God, you're in a great spot man. Great spot."

After graduating from high school, LaJohntay Wester played the first four seasons at Florida Atlantic University, registering 252 passes for 2,703 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. In 2023, he was named to the first-team All-AAC and was chosen to the FWAA's first-team all-America as a punt returner.

The following year, he joined Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes, recording 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns.

