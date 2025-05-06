LaJohntay Wester contract: How much will Ravens WR earn on his rookie contract?

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver LaJohntay Wester in the sixth round (No. 203) of the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes receiver reportedly signed his first NFL contract on Saturday

Although Wester's contract details have not been officially announced, Spotrac's rookie salary scale estimates that he will make roughly $4.4 million over four years. A signing bonus of $214,868 and an average yearly salary of $1.1 million are also projected as part of the terms.

Given that Wester was drafted in the sixth round and that only first-round draft picks are qualified for such options, he will not have a fifth-year option in his rookie contract. He will become a free agent if the Ravens don't renew it before the end of the 2028 season.

It has also been revealed that Wester will wear the No. 83 jersey, which he wore when he enrolled at Florida Atlantic University. He later switched to the No. 1 jersey with the Owls before wearing No. 10 in his lone season at Colorado.

Wester is expected to play mostly as a punt return specialist in his first season in the NFL, but there's the possibility that he might grow into a useful receiving option in Baltimore's system in the future. In 2023, he was voted the American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year. He returned nine punts for 108 yards and one touchdown in 2024, so he's a proven special-teams player from college.

Wester will likely get more chances to play offensively as a wide receiver if he can impress the Ravens' coaches as a punt returner next season.

A look at LaJohntay Wester's college career

LaJohntay Wester caught 252 passes for 2,703 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in 45 games during his first four seasons in college, spent at Florida Atlantic University.

Following an outstanding campaign at both wide receiver and special teams, Wester was named to the first-team All-AAC in 2023. He was also chosen to the FWAA's first-team all-American as a punt returner that year.

Wester continued to shine in his single season with Colorado, when he returned nine punt attempts for 108 yards, averaging 12 yards per return. He recorded 57 punt returns for 632 yards and one touchdown before joining the Buffaloes.

Wester may not be the ideal NFL wide receiver at 5-foot-11 and 167 pounds, but his exceptional route-running skills and stellar collegiate punt return numbers should secure him a place on the Baltimore Ravens roster in 2025 and the league for years to come.

