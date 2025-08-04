Lane Kiffin has 2-word reaction as ex-Tennessee HC Derek Dooley launches 2026 Senate bid in Georgia

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 04, 2025 13:27 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
Lane Kiffin has 2-word reaction as ex-Tennessee HC Derek Dooley launches 2026 Senate bid in Georgia - Source: Imagn

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin had a nice reaction to the news that former Tennessee Volunteers coach Derek Dooley is looking to become a Senator.

Dooley was the coach of the Vols from 2010 until 2012, going 15-21, and was fired in his third season. He previously served as head coach of Louisiana Tech. He last worked under Nick Saban at Alabama as a senior offensive analyst in 2022 and 2023.

After his coaching career, Dooley is now getting into politics. He announced he’s running for the U.S. Senate in the state of Georgia. After his announcement, Kiffin went on social media to share a two-word reaction to the news.

"Good luck," Kiffin wrote.

Dooley replaced Kiffin as the Volunteers' coach after Kiffin left for USC after just one season in Tennessee.

Kiffin is now the coach of the Ole Miss Rebels and is 105-52 all-time as a college football coach.

Derek Dooley explains why he's running for Senate

After Derek Dooley announced his intention to run for the Georgia Senate, he explained his decision.

Dooley says his state needs leadership in Washington as he wants to work with President Trump and help make Georgia be a better state.

“I’m running because our state needs leadership in Washington D.C., and professional politicians like Jon Ossoff are the problem,” Dooley said, via On3. “Leadership matters. Our state doesn’t have a voice in the U.S. Senate who reflects Georgia values because Ossoff is more concerned with protecting his own political future.
"Opposing everything the Trump administration is working to accomplish, and repeatedly voting with the radical left. Unlike Ossoff, I’ll work with President Trump to implement his agenda, support his Administration, and move our country forward.”

Dooley is running against incumbent Jon Ossoff, as the former college football coach is running on a slogan of 'Georgia First.'

Dooley is not the first former college football coach to enter politics. Former Auburn and Ole Miss coach Tommy Tuberville is now a Senator in Alabama, while Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel, is the Lieutenant Governor of Ohio. Former Nebraska coach, Tom Osborne had a stint in the US House of Representatives.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Edited by Cole Shelton
