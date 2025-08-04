Lane Kiffin has 2-word reaction as ex-Tennessee HC Derek Dooley launches 2026 Senate bid in Georgia

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin had a nice reaction to the news that former Tennessee Volunteers coach Derek Dooley is looking to become a Senator.Dooley was the coach of the Vols from 2010 until 2012, going 15-21, and was fired in his third season. He previously served as head coach of Louisiana Tech. He last worked under Nick Saban at Alabama as a senior offensive analyst in 2022 and 2023.After his coaching career, Dooley is now getting into politics. He announced he’s running for the U.S. Senate in the state of Georgia. After his announcement, Kiffin went on social media to share a two-word reaction to the news.&quot;Good luck,&quot; Kiffin wrote.Dooley replaced Kiffin as the Volunteers' coach after Kiffin left for USC after just one season in Tennessee. Kiffin is now the coach of the Ole Miss Rebels and is 105-52 all-time as a college football coach.Derek Dooley explains why he's running for SenateAfter Derek Dooley announced his intention to run for the Georgia Senate, he explained his decision.Dooley says his state needs leadership in Washington as he wants to work with President Trump and help make Georgia be a better state.“I’m running because our state needs leadership in Washington D.C., and professional politicians like Jon Ossoff are the problem,” Dooley said, via On3. “Leadership matters. Our state doesn’t have a voice in the U.S. Senate who reflects Georgia values because Ossoff is more concerned with protecting his own political future.&quot;Opposing everything the Trump administration is working to accomplish, and repeatedly voting with the radical left. Unlike Ossoff, I’ll work with President Trump to implement his agenda, support his Administration, and move our country forward.”Dooley is running against incumbent Jon Ossoff, as the former college football coach is running on a slogan of 'Georgia First.'Dooley is not the first former college football coach to enter politics. Former Auburn and Ole Miss coach Tommy Tuberville is now a Senator in Alabama, while Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel, is the Lieutenant Governor of Ohio. Former Nebraska coach, Tom Osborne had a stint in the US House of Representatives.