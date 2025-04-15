Lane Kiffin & Co. find the replacement for Jaxson Dart as 26-touchdown QB agrees to join Ole Miss

Former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was one of the best quarterbacks under coach Lane Kiffin in college football despite the Rebels falling short of making the College Football Playoff. Dart declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after throwing for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions, as well as 495 yards rushing with three touchdowns.

Kiffin made a major move in the transfer portal to replace Dart's production. On Tuesday, On3 analyst Pete Nakos revealed that former Ferris State Bulldogs quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who entered the transfer portal last week, had committed to the Rebels.

Chambliss is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for 2,925 yards, resulting in 26 touchdowns and six interceptions, while adding 1,019 rushing yards, resulting in 25 touchdowns for the Bulldogs last season. He was named a second-team All-American for his stellar season at Ferris State.

Trinidad Chambliss averaged 195 passing yards and 68 rushing yards per game while leading the Bulldogs to a 14-1 record, which included a DII national championship win.

According to a 247Sports report, Austin Simmons is the favorite to be named the Rebels' QB1 by Lane Kiffin. Chambliss will fight for the spot with transfer Pierce Clarkson, juniors George Hamsley and Justin Kowalak and freshman AJ Maddox.

Lane Kiffin praises SEC transfer portal rule

While speaking to the media after spring practice on Monday, Lane Kiffin praised the Southeastern Conference rule that mandates that players transferring within the conference outside of the winter portal cannot play immediately and have to sit out the season.

“I think we are fortunate that a while back when that SEC rule was made, that was a really good decision, because I think all coaches are concerned this time of year with their own players, and that would obviously really set up a bad system of eating our own," Kiffin said. "And not just eating our own, driving prices up.”

Kiffin further revealed the concern coaches hold with regard to portal tampering with the annual spring games canceled by some teams.

“We’re seeing a lot. There’s some injuries that I wish we’d have some better evals on, including a couple new guys that haven’t done anything,” Kiffin said.

“But again, there’s so much unknown on that part of the portal coming and the judgment, but just the portal alone. And you’re always concerned of your own guys also.”

The acquisition of Trinidad Chambliss is a major step by Lane Kiffin despite coming so deep into spring practice ahead of a crucial season for the Ole Miss Rebels.

