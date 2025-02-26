"You're not getting hit in the spring" - Urban Meyer opens up on stopping top athletes from playing spring games

The widespread cancelation of spring games is just the latest in a series of changes that have affecetd the sport. The trend started a few weeks ago when Nebraska coach Matt Rhule decided to cancel the Cornhuskers' spring game due to fears of poaching by other teams via the transfer portal.

Ad

During Wednesday's segment of "The Triple Option" podcast, former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer revealed his thoughts on whether teams need spring practice at all (2:30):

"It depends on your team. If you're taking over Bowling Green you're scrimmaging every day. There weren't the rules that there are now but if you're taking over a program like Ohio State last year or the Wolverines the year before, your veteran team. You're not hitting much at all.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know, I used to have a 2,000 club and a 1,000 club and the 1,000 club means you have 1,000 reps, you're basically a starter for a year."

The outspoken Meyer further detailed how he handled his players during spring games and the accompanying practices.

"When you're a starter for a year, we start pulling you back earlier in spring practice," Meyer said. "If you're a 2,000 club that means you're a legitimate two-year starter that plays a lot of reps.

Ad

"You're not getting hit in the spring. I used to have a list of them cause I want the other players to see that too. Used to be, just kind of back guys off but I want players to be rewarded. If you're a two-year starter, the last thing you need is spring practice."

Ad

Ad

College football teams cancel spring games

Following the Nebraska Cornhuskers lead, several college football teams have canceled their spring games. The teams include the USC Trojans and the Texas Longhorns.

During an interview on "Up & Adams," Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian blamed the wear and tear that his team had gone through in the past two years when they've played 30 games as his reason for canceling the games:

Ad

"We've got 21 mid-year high school guys that just showed up, so the development that's needed to get these guys ready for the fall is a little bit different than it used to be.

"So our approach is going to be a little more NFL-driven. I don't know if rolling the ball out and playing the game when we only get 15 (spring) practices is the best for us."

The landscape of college sports has changed quickly in a short period and the widespread cancelation of spring games that had been a staple of college football for years is yet another big change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback