Lane Kiffin Florida rumors: CFB insider spells doom after Ole Miss' 34-26 win vs. Oklahoma

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 26, 2025 13:20 GMT
Ole Miss v Oklahoma - Source: Getty
Lane Kiffin Florida rumors: CFB insider spells doom after Ole Miss' 34-26 win vs. Oklahoma

The rumor mill has been churning about Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin potentially moving away from Oxford. This was after the Florida Gators fired head coach Billy Napier after a disastrous 3-4 start to the season.

However, as per Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, Kiffin's recent 36-24 victory over Oklahoma is bad news for the Gators. This is because he is set for an automatic extension and a lucrative bonus following his seventh win of the season.

"In case you were wondering, Lane Kiffin's contract just automatically got extended another year," Dellenger tweeted.
CFB insider Brett McMurphy also chimed in, stating that it was not good news for the Gators, who need a good replacement after Napier's disappointing four-season stint.

"That's a devastating result in Norman for the Gators IYKYK," McMurphy tweeted.
Kiffin has been one of the top candidates to become Billy Napier's successor in Florida. However, according to ESPN's Molly McGrath, he addressed this situation with his players before Saturday's game.

"Lane Kiffin told he he usually doesn't address those kind of coaching rumors in-season, because there's so much football to play, and there's so many bigger things to focus on," McGrath said as per On3. "But he's actually going to do things differently today in their team meeting- he is going to address those (Florida) rumors with his players.
"He's going to talk to them about it and say, 'Hey, this is what happens when you win. This is a compliment to our players, our staff, and our entire program."

Lane Kiffin started the season with a six-game winning streak. Unfortunately, they lost their first game of the year after a 43-35 defeat at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 18.

CFB analyst Joel Klatt names Lane Kiffin as one of the top candidates for the Florida job

On Monday, on "The Joel Klatt Show", he named five coaches who could be a good fit for the Gators as Billy Napier's replacement. The Ole Miss coach was one of the candidates in Klatt's list.

"Who are they gonna call?" Klatt said. Lane Kiffin for sure. Eli Drinkwitz, call him. Alex Golesh, absolutely call him. ... I'm gonna be surprised if any of those guys that I just named is not the head coach at Florida next year.
"My huch is Lane, and my dark horse is James Franklin. I think one of these guys is gonna be the coach of Florida next year."

Kiffin and the Rebels are next scheduled to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 1

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

