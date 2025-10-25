"That's brutal" "This is GOLD": Oklahoma fans teasing Lane Kiffin with wild Gator gesture from stands has CFB world in stitches

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 25, 2025 20:53 GMT
Ole Miss v Arkansas - Source: Getty
Oklahoma Sooners fans had fun at Lane Kiffin's expense during their game against the Ole Miss Rebels. According to On3 Sports, Sooners fans began mocking the “Gator Chomp,” done by Florida Gator supporters, towards Kiffin.

College football fans caught wind of the banter and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to get in on the fun.

A fan said, "That's brutal!!!!"
Another added, "This is GOLD"
One chipped in, saying, "Kiffin is gone after he loses this game."

However, some fans were more sympathetic to the Ole Miss head coach.

One stated, "And your point? You compliment someone for their success to be even considered, no less the frontrunner, thinking it's a negative? The FL job is priceless. If you fail, they give you 25M."
Another said, "Ole Miss may never lose to Oklahoma"
One chimed in, adding, "They also do horns down when playing other teams. How's that working out? Good start to my football Saturday."

The Oklahoma Sooners are hosting Lane Kiffin and his troops in today's game. They're looking to beat the Rebels to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Rebels are fresh off their first loss of the season, to the Georgia Bulldogs. They're aiming for a much better performance at Oklahoma.

Lane Kiffin looks to address Florida Gators rumors

Lane Kiffin has spent over five seasons as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. Kiffin has built a solid relationship with his players and fans during that time frame, so it came as a surprise when he was strongly linked to the vacant Florida Gators job.

The rumous come at a dicey time for the program as they're chasing a playoff berth, and potentially a national championship push. Kiffin has since promised to address his players regarding the rumors.

According to the Clarion Ledger, Lane Kiffin plans to talk with his troops about his name being linked to the Florida Gators' opening. ESPN's Molly McGrath stated,

"Lane Kiffin told me he usually does not address those kind of coaching rumors in-season, because there is so much more football to play, and there’s so many bigger things to focus on."
McGrath continued,

"But he is actually going to do things differently today in their team meeting. He is going to address those (Florida) rumors with his players."

The ESPN CFB insider added,

"He is going to talk to them about it and say: ‘Hey, this is what happens when you win. This is a complement to our players, our staff and our entire program."

In the meantime, Kiffin has a plethora of dicey fixtures to navigate as the regular season draws to an end. Going on a deep postseason run will surely add to his stock and potentially give him leverage in the offseason hiring cycle.

