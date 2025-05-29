Lane Kiffin issues 4-word message lauding Hall of Fame's decision on Mike Leach

Lane Kiffin reacted to a report that could help Mike Leach qualify for the College Football Hall of Fame. On Thursday, Action Network's Brett McMurphy posted on X that the College Football Hall of Fame will lower the win percentage from 60 to 59.5 percent in 2027.

"Great news for Mike Leach fans: College Football Hall of Fame will lower win percentage in 2027 for coaches from 60 to 59.5 percent, which will make the former Mississippi State/Texas Tech/Washington State coach eligible to join the hall," McMurphy tweeted.

The Ole Miss Rebels coach commented on On3's X post, excited that Leach could be inducted.

"This is sooooo awesome!!! @HailStateFB," Kiffin tweeted.

Leach had a successful career as a college football coach. He was a two-time national coach of the year winner with an overall record of 158-107. He started his coaching career with the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2000 season. In his first campaign, he led the team to a 7-6 (3-5 Big 12) record and qualified for a bowl game.

Leach stayed with the Red Raiders until the end of the 2009 season, achieving an overall record of 85-43. He was fired on Dec. 30, 2009, following an investigation for allegedly mistreating former wide receiver Adam James after he suffered a concussion. Texas Tech wanted Leach to cooperate to remedy the situation, which they claimed he refused to do, according to ESPN.

He didn't coach again until 2012 when he joined Washington State for eight years. During his tenure with the Cougars, Leach led the team to a 55-47 overall record and won two bowl games.

Mike Leach's career with the Mississippi State Bulldogs & final game against Lane Kiffin

Mike Leach joined the Mississippi State Bulldogs in 2020 and remained the team's coach until he died on Dec. 12, 2022. The timing of his death prevented him from achieving the same success he had with Texas Tech or Washington State. However, he helped the Bulldogs to an overall record of 19-16 and won a bowl game in 2020.

His best year with the program was in 2022, where he led Mississippi State to an 8-4 record and was among the top teams in the Southeastern Conference. On Nov. 24, 2022, he guided the Bulldogs to a 24-22 win against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in his last game.

Leach died due to complications from a heart condition. Brett McMurphy's report gives Kiffin and Leach's fans hope that he could be enshrined in 2027.

