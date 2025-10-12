Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry turns heads in strapless tube top cheering for boyfriend Whit Weeks during LSU vs. South Carolina 

Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry, was in attendance at Tiger Stadium on Saturday for the showdown between LSU and the South Carolina Gamecocks. She was present to showcase her support for her boyfriend and linebacker Whit Weeks.In a clip shared on social media, we see Lane Kiffin's daughter on the sidelines enjoying the game between LSU and South Carolina. She was seen sporting a strapless tube top while cheering on her boyfriend.Whit Weeks has been a part of the LSU Tigers since 2023. Landry shared a photo with the linebacker on social media before their 24-19 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels. She later confirmed that she's dating the linebacker after posting a GRWM video on TikTok with her sister.Last Wednesday on the &quot;Nonstop&quot; podcast, Lane Kiffin came forward to share his thoughts on his daughter dating Whit Weeks. He also highlighted how their victory over LSU felt like a &quot;reality show&quot; because of all the different storylines taking place at once.&quot;I don't know if I would have handled it as well when I was younger,&quot; Kiffin said as per AL.com. &quot;That's part of where I'm at. I just embrace things just like the portal, kids, social media.&quot;&quot;I saw the Whit stuff and the throw up and all of that. I was like, 'You know this is really like a movie or something.' This was made for TV. The announcers were talking about Landry's romance with Whit Weeks.&quot;&quot;They show his family in the stands, then he's throwing up. The 50 plays in the first half to tire him out. He gets hurt. He comes back, and I feel like I'm watching a movie here.&quot;This season, Lane Kiffin has helped the Ole Miss Rebels to an undefeated six-game winning streak. They will next take on the Washington State Cougars on Oct.11.Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry reveals emotional story on how she convinced her dad to stay at Ole MissBack in 2022, Kiffin had the opportunity to join the Auburn Tigers. However, he decided to stay with Ole Miss. One of the factors influencing this decision was his daughter, Landry.In ESPN's documentary on the Ole Miss coach called &quot;The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin&quot;, Landry revealed how she and her friends used different methods to convince her dad. &quot;I was like, I just moved here, and now you're going to go somewhere else?&quot; Landry said. &quot;Like I don't want to move somewhere else. Me and my friends, we made this slideshow like collage to a song that we knew he would find and like really rethink his decision.&quot;&quot;We came into the office and then set it up like a movie projector screen. We were like, 'We have something to show you, come in here.' He sat down and we played it, and he was crying. After that, he told us he was going to stay. So it worked.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAuburn ended up with Hugh Freeze as its head coach in November 2022 following Bryan Harsin's departure. Lane Kiffin, on the other hand, has recorded two 10-win campaigns with the Rebels since then. He is on track to potentially qualify for the 12-team playoffs this year.