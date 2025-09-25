  • home icon
WATCH: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin makes “impulsive decision” and drives five hours to “wake up” BF Whit Weeks

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 25, 2025 17:11 GMT
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his daughter, Landry Kiffin
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his daughter, Landry Kiffin

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry Kiffin, dropped a bombshell on Instagram on Tuesday when she confirmed that she was in a relationship with LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks. The timing of the announcement has caused ripples in college football circles, with Weeks' No. 4 LSU travelling to Oxford to face Kiffin's No. 4 Rebels in Week 5 of college football action.

On Thursday, Landry dropped a clip on TikTok of herself traveling to Baton Rouge to visit Weeks, just days before the pivotal SEC clash between her boyfriend's team and her father's team.

"Come with me to drive five hours, you can't see anything because it's 3 a.m., to wake up my boyfriend," Landry Kiffin said. "It's now 5 a.m. and I am at a gas station, got an energy drink and I have three more hours to go. He has no idea that I'm coming. I told him that I couldn't drive there this weekend because I have parents' weekend for Kappa and just made up some other stuff.
"So, he's gonna be so confused. So, the sunrise finally happened. It's 7:01 and I am an hour and fifteen minutes away. I'm about to lock in. Finally got here, it's 8 o'clock."
Lane Kiffin addresses Landry Kiffin dating LSU star

After joking with a fan on X regarding Landry Kiffin dating Whit Weeks, Lane Kiffin spoke glowingly of the LSU Tigers linebacker and his team during his weekly news conference before the Ole Miss Rebels host coach Brian Kelly's team at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

“Whit’s an awesome kid. He comes from a great family and glad that those two are happy together,” Lane Kiffin said. “Has nothing to do with the game itself. It’s a really great family and I think a lot of people got to see that with the SEC (Netflix) special where they were hunting with the family.
“Really excited for this challenge. To play at home and for first place in the SEC and to play a top-three team in the country in LSU is an awesome opportunity for us. So, got to continue to have a great week of preparation. These guys probably have the best roster, since we’ve been here, from top to bottom and we’re going to have to prepare and play really well.”

After finishing last season with the second-most tackles in the SEC (120), Whit Weeks was named a preseason All-SEC First-Team selection and will be a thorn in the Rebels' side on Saturday, even as Landry Kiffin struggles with which side to support in the stands.

