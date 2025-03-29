Lane Kiffin's son Knox teases Dillon Gabriel with 3-word reaction to his latest viral post

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s son, Knox, playfully teased Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel with a three-word comment on his latest Instagram post on Friday. The lighthearted jab came after Gabriel shared a video of himself practicing basketball on an indoor court, with a striking mural of Kobe Bryant being guarded by Michael Jordan in the background.

Dressed in a white t-shirt, patterned shorts, a black leg sleeve, and pink sneakers, Gabriel was mid-drill in the clip. The Ducks QB, who is left-handed, also added a caption referencing the San Antonio Spurs' legendary lefty:

"Man U like Ginobili #lefthand"

However, Knox in the comments section wrote:

“Not a hooper [with laugh emoji]”

Screenshot, via Instagram

Though he may not be a standout on the basketball court, Gabriel has left an indelible mark on college football. Ranked No. 24 on ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s list of the top 90 quarterbacks of the 2000s, Gabriel’s six-year career spanned multiple programs and culminated in a stellar 2024 season at Oregon.

After starting at UCF and transferring to Oklahoma, he found his stride in Eugene under offensive coordinator Will Stein. As a sixth-year senior last year, Gabriel recorded 37 total touchdowns and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting, cementing his place as one of the most productive quarterbacks in NCAA history.

Dillon Gabriel is gearing up for the next chapter

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is preparing for the NFL Draft. His resume includes stints as starting QB at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon. His career stats are notable: 65.2% completion rate, 18,722 passing yards, 155 touchdowns, and just 32 interceptions.

Gabriel led the Ducks to an impressive 13-1 record and a Big Ten title last season. If drafted, he'll become the 15th Oregon quarterback to be selected.

Dillon Gabriel throws out a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day - Source: Imagn

ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicts Gabriel as a day-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That means rounds four through seven. According to Pro Football Network's mock draft, the Carolina Panthers may pick Gabriel with the 140th pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

