“Tim Tebow will always be the greatest”: NFL fans in splits over Dillon Gabriel’s all-time lefty QB rankings

Dillon Gabriel is considered one of the top quarterbacks entering this year's NFL draft. On Friday, the NFL posted a video of the left-handed slinger blind ranking some of the other lefty quarterbacks who have played in the big league.

When Gabriel left his fifth and final ranking spot open, he was informed that the remaining quarterback on the blind list was Tim Tebow. However, fans on social media disagreed with the Oregon QB's top-5 list, with some showering love on Tebow.

"Tebow will always be the greatest lefty QB in NFL history," one tweeted.

"Hawk Tua above Tebow is crazy," another added.

"Tebow 1 Tua 2 Vick 3 Young 4 Penix Jr. 5," a third commented.

A few others also waxed lyrical on three-time Super Bowl winner Steve Young, whom Gabriel blind-ranked No. 3 on the list.

"Guess he doesn't realize that Steve Young has multiple MVP's and Super Bowl rings? And Vick has never come close to either?," a fan wrote.

"These kids don't know ball, bro. Steve Young is the best left handed QB of all time," another commented.

"Wow you clearly don't know qbs. Steve would be number one out those guys easily," a user tweeted.

Gabriel blind-ranked Michael Vick as No.1, Tua Tagovailoa as No. 2, Young as No. 3, Michael Penix Jr. as No. 4, and eventually Tebow as No. 5.

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel finished 3rd in Heisman Trophy voting for 2024 season

NCAA Football: Former Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel at the 2025 Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

Dillon Gabriel had a solid 2024 season with Oregon, helping the program win the Big Ten regular-season title with a perfect 13-0 record. However, the Ducks lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

Gabriel went on to finish third in the Heisman voting, only behind two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

In his final collegiate season, Gabriel recorded 3,857 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns as Oregon finished the season with a 13-1 record.

Now, it will be interesting to see where Gabriel lands in the NFL.

