Legendary coach Jon Gruden calls Dan Lanning & Oregon Ducks "Kings of fashion" after unboxing massive surprise gift

Former NFL coach and broadcaster Jon Gruden received a delivery from Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks at the studio of his QB Class show. As he unboxed the package, it was filled with jaw-dropping surprise gear sent by Lanning and the Ducks football program.
On Friday, Gruden uploaded a video where he unboxed a massive green-and-yellow Ducks-themed box.
“This is the most mysterious, exciting box you might ever find ... The Oregon Ducks, kings of fashion,” Gruden said.
As he opened the box, he reflected on Oregon's rich athletic history, listing off names from Joey Harrington, Marcus Mariota and Bo Nix, to Haloti Ngata, LaMichael James and Penei Sewell.
Jon Gruden also praised the Ducks, who went undefeated (13-0) in their first season as a member of the Big Ten conference as he unwrapped nostalgic Ducks helmets, sweatpants and merchandise in the box.
He also shouted out Justin Herbert, Akili Smith and even Hollywood icon Sam Elliott, an Oregon alum who apparently taught Gruden how to "fluff his hair back."
"You know, Oregon is an acquired taste — and I’ve acquired it," Gruden said in the video.
"So, Justin Herbert, if you’re listening — even though I’m an ex-Raider — I’ve acquired your taste, man. This is sweet. Akili Smith. All you Oregon Ducks — you guys know how to travel, man. This is a freaking great travel suit. Can you imagine showing up with the Ducks looking this good? I feel like Vanilla Gruden."
Jon Gruden calls ex-Ducks QB to give a shoutout to Oregon gear
At the end of the video, Jon Gruden, dressed up in Ducks colors, take center stage and calls out his former player whom he coached, quarterback Marcus Mariota.
"Hey Marcus, it’s your old coach Gruden," Gruden said. "I just got a box from the Oregon Ducks. Check this out, man. Now I know why you went to Oregon.
"This gear is sweet. I don’t think I look stupid at all — do you? Send me a video back, man. And how about a little love out there once in a while for your old coach? Give me some feedback. See you, man."
Mariota played for the Ducks from 2011 to 2014 and won the Heisman Trophy in 2014 before being picked second overall by the Tennessee Titans. The Washington Commanders quarterback responded with a brief video message, thanking Gruden:
"What up, coach? Those colors look good on you. Can’t wait to see you back on the sideline. Love you, man. Miss you much."
Mariota played under Jon Gruden during his stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, where Gruden was the coach between 2018 to 2021.
