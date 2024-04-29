“Legendary” - Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders’ Jr. reacts to Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders’ stunning performance

Shedeur Sanders was a hit during the Colorado Spring Game event with his performance, earning praise from his brother, Deion Sanders Jr. (Bucky) on X, who tweeted:

“Legendary”

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Colorado Spring Game at Folsom Field was marred with rain and chilly weather; however, Shedeur’s electrifying rap alongside Lil Wayne raised the temperature.

For all of you wondering if this was a surprise act by Coach Prime’s son, it's "no." Shedeur Sanders gave a hint about his rap a couple of weeks ago in a conversation with Bucky.

“I’m performing. I just can’t be one-hit wonder up there, though. I can’t only have one song and get off stage,” he said.

On the gridiron, Shedeur picked up right where he left off last season, displaying his chemistry with teammate Travis Hunter. His playmaking abilities were right there for everyone to see, as the 22-year-old QB had one touchdown while throwing for 116 yards and completing 10 out of 14 passes.

Also read: WATCH: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders performs his song 'Perfect Timing' while opening up for Lil Wayne during 2024 spring game

Shedeur Sanders will not be the No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft, per former Crimson Tide cornerback

Coach Prime's son may not clinch the No. 1 spot in the 2025 NFL Draft. CFB pundits and even his dad, Deion Sanders, are claiming him as a top contender, but the emergence of Alabama's Jalen Milroe as a potential frontrunner has thrown a curveball into the mix.

Former Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry has endorsed Milroe as a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, ahead of Coach Prime’s son.

“I think the guy definitely gon go out this year and just go crazy. Heisman. I’m telling you bra I believe in him," McKinstry said.

Expand Tweet

The hype surrounding Shedeur Sanders isn’t less, given his top-notch performance for Colorado in the 2023 season with a below-par defense. The Buffs may have ended the season on a sour note with a 4-8 record, but Shedeur’s 27 touchdowns and over 3,000 passing yards can’t be taken lightly.

Mckinstry believes that contenders like Jalen Milroe will add pressure on Shedeur. The Alabama QB’s dual-threat capabilities, a completion rate close to the Buffs QB, and a muscular build conducive to his running style can be a threat to Shedeur’s aspirations of being the overall No. 1 draft pick next year.

Also read: "I don't know what to expect next": Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders drops first reaction to Broncos drafting Bo Nix in 2024 NFL draft