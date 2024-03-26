“Let the games begin”- $14M worth Lane Kiffin rejoices as former Ole Miss player takes on exciting journey via popular reality show “The Bachelorette”

Lane Kiffin is ready for the new season of The Bachelorette, coming out in the summer of 2024. He took to X to share his excitement about the new cast of season 21 of the reality TV show, which included a former Ole Miss Rebels star.

The head coach will be tuning in to watch his former tight end, Jonathan Hess, try to woo Jenn Tran this summer.

Hess is a cult name around the Rebels setup with his trademark fire extinguisher celebration that became a hallmark of the team during his stay.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former tight end traded his fire extinguisher for some recruitment film as he took up a job on Kiffin's team after the 2022 season. Now he will be on TV in the newest season of the hit reality show.

Here is what Lane Kiffin said while sharing the list of the Bachelorette season 21 cast featuring former Ole Miss Rebels tight end Jonathan Hess.

“Not one but 2️⃣ former players!!! John ⁦@FAUFootball⁩ and Jonathan ⁦@OleMissFB⁩ ⁦@BacheloretteABC⁩. Let the games begin!!!” the head coach wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Hess played for the Rebels from 2018 to 2022 but didn't get much game time. In total, he featured in 13 games across all those years as both a tight end and a linebacker.

He was known for his trademark fire extinguisher celebration on the sidelines whenever the Rebels scored a touchdown.

Also read: "It's a disaster" - $14M worth Lane Kiffin echoes retired Alabama HC Nick Saban's thoughts regarding negative impact of NIL on college football

Fans hit back at Lane Kiffin for giving spoilers

The college football world seemed to share Lane Kiffin's, who has a $14 million net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth, excitement about Bachelorette Season 21 featuring Jenn Tran.

But the fans didn't like the Rebels head coach giving spoilers about the show, especially with Jonathan Hess featuring in it too. Some even said that they want the former TE to bring out his fire extinguisher for his intro on the show. Here are a few reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to Hess’ LinkedIn profile, he has been working as a recruiting specialist with the Rebels since February 2023.

The team has seen quite a bit of recruitment in the one year+ that the former student athlete has worked there. Maybe he can get those skills to analyze and win the show?

Also read: "We have a really good roster": Lane Kiffin admits Ole Miss has built a team that can be competitive in the 2024 college football season

Poll : Excited to see Jonathan Hess on The Bachelorette as much as Lane Kiffin seems to be? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion