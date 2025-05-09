“Let’s go #2”: $45M worth Deion Sanders rubs salt in Shedeur’s wounds following first Cleveland locker room moment

Despite Shedeur Sanders's devastating NFL draft slide, Deion Sanders has got some jokes up his sleeve for his son after the 23-year-old stepped into the Cleveland Browns locker room for the first time. Shedeur was the 144th pick in the draft, a fifth-round acquisation by the Browns.

The result came as a surprise for the Sanders family and many in the football community as well, as Shedeur was expected to be a high first-round pick. Now, it seems like Coach Prime, who has a net worth of $45 million, wants to tease his son to put a chip on his shoulder ahead of his NFL debut.

On an Instagram post showing Shedeur Sanders taking a look at his #12 jersey in the Browns locker room, Deion Sanders added the comment:

"God is faithful! I know for a fact that smile is Genuine! Let's go #2 I mean #12."

Shedeur was the second quarterback drafted by the Browns in this year's draft after Dillon Gabriel. So Deion decided to taunt his son on that front.

Sanders will now have to fight for a place in the franchise's roster, with the Browns having the most crowded quarterback room in the league. Besides an injured Deshaun Watson and a recently added Joe Flacco (expected to be the starter in 2025), the Browns also have Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel.

If there's a glimmer of hope here, it is that both Deshaun Watson and Joe Flacco are not seen as a long-term solutions for the franchise. That gives the other three quarterbacks the chance of proving themselves as the franchise's quarterback in the future.

Deion Sanders's message to his sons in the aftermath of the NFL draft

In the aftermath of the NFL draft, Deion Sanders's message to his sons was clear: be grateful for the opportunity, thank God and ignore haters. A few days after the end of the draft, Coach Prime posted a series of pictures alongside his sons and an image of him hugging them in their new NFL jerseys.

He added the following comment in the caption:

"Thank u to all for your support, love, words of encouragement, hate, disdain, envy, misunderstanding, judgement, lies & playing your role. We wouldn’t be on the path we’re on without all yall. God is good and good is GOD! We love him, Serve him and appreciate everything that comes with this journey. God bless EVERYONE! #CoachPrime"

Shedeur Sanders's brother, Shilo Sanders, had a worse draft. The safety went undrafted and was later signed as an undrafted free agent signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

