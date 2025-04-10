"Let's not have a tantrum": When Kirby Smart's wife Mary Beth Smart revealed how competitive their family gets

In an interview from Oct. 20, 2023, Mary Beth Smart gave insight into her and her husband Kirby Smart's parenting. She spoke with DawgNation's Brandon Adams at the 2023 Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl about reminding her three children (Weston, Julia and Andrew) not to be too competitive while bowling.

"We're competitive," she said (Timestamp: 0:38). "I just gave that speech in the car to my kids. Like, listen, 'Everybody's a winner tonight. Let's not have a tantrum. You know, this is for fun.' All the good stuff."

She joked that a bit of reinforcement to ensure her children aren't too competitive is never bad.

Mary has been open about her and her husband's parenting in other interviews. Fans may recall when she appeared on "Beyond Gameday" with Kristi Malzahn to give insight into motherhood and how her three children had gotten into college football. On the podcast, Mary discussed how Weston was interested in stats and ranking for teams, while Julia was intrigued by the team's culture.

"My twins (Weston and Julia) love it for different reasons," Mary said (Timestamp: 37:22). "Like, my older son (Weston) is very cerebral, and he gets into the rankings and the statistics and all that stuff.

"I mean, he's always watching the shows when all the rankings come out. Super into it, and my daughter (Julia) just likes the socials. She loves to see what everybody's wearing and loves to tailgate."

She also shared that her youngest son, Andrew, would try to finish his homework early so he could go with Kirby to the Georgia Bulldogs' practice.

"He (Andrew) was in fourth grade last year, and in fourth grade, they crank up the homework," Mary said (Timestamp: 38:04). "So, that was part of his motivation was if your homework is done and you're done what you're supposed to do, he got to go to practice every Wednesday."

Mary Beth Smart shares how having their son at Georgia Bulldogs practice helped motivate Kirby Smart

Mary said that Andrew loved hanging out with the kickers and felt like he was a part of the team. She noted that the player enjoyed having her son at practice and how much it meant for Kirby to have him there.

"It's so good for Kirby, too," Mary said (Timestamp: 39:11). "I mean, just yesterday, I dropped Andrew off at 2:15-ish, and he's got a gizmo watch, you know? So, I'm like, 'Call me on your watch when you're ready for me to pick you up because he'll just disappear into the building.

"Everybody there is looking for him, but I was like, 'Well, how was it? How was Dad?' He said, 'Man, I got there, and Dad said, 'Boy, I'm tired, and I sure needed to see you right now,' you know?"

She added that she loves that her husband and son can bond during practice, and they'll never forget those moments.

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

