Who is Kirby Smart's wife? Meeting Mary Beth Lycett

Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart is married to Mary Beth Lycett. The couple tied the knot back on July 15, 2006, nearly a year after meeting each other in 2005. Lycett was born on December 23, 1975, in Montgomery, Alabama, United States. She is a native of Georgia and attended high school in the neighborhood. She did her schooling at Morrow High School and later went to the University of Georgia in 2003.

Both Lycett and Kirby attended the same university. Being a star athlete herself, Mary managed to catch everyone’s eyeballs in college. She started her journey in sports as a basketball player in high school. She was an outstanding player at Morrow and she helped her team to win several tournaments and matches. Mary was also named Class AAAA Player of the Year in 1998 and Class AAA Player of the Year the following year.

After her schooling, Mary went to the University of Georgia and took finance as her major. She continued her playing career but had to spend some time on the bench. However, despite that, Mary made 51 appearances in college.

In her final season, she was named Academic All-SEC consecutively. She was the backbone of the college basketball team and became the Lady Dogs’ MVP. Additionally, she became the Miss Georgia basketball and was elected to UGA. It’s a very prestigious award as four of the former winners have managed to end up in the first round of the WNBA draft.

Mary Beth Lycett and Kirby Smart's married life

Mary and Kirby Smart got married on July 15, 2006, at a church in Athens, Georgia, United States. The couple first met at the University of Georgia. Kirby was the running back coach while Mary was in the athletic association's business. They met in 2005, exchanged flowers, and in a year decided to get married in 2006.

Kirby Smart and family - 2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia

After being together for almost 18 years, the couple is still going and growing strong. Beth supports her husband in some major decisions, both on and off the court. They have been running a foundation together for seven years now. Their philanthropic endeavor started in 2016. They both donate money and other support to several humanitarian organizations.

If Kirby Smart is not on the pitch, then you will definitely find him at his house, spending time with his children. Two years after their marriage, Beth and Smart gave birth to twins, Weston and Julia. Four years later, they gave birth to their youngest son Andrew Smart. The family is always seen on the stands cheering up for their dad.

With athletic blood in their veins, 15-year-old twins already have chosen their sports. Weston loves to play tennis and is also trying his luck in golf. Julia is into soccer and swimming. The youngest member of the family, Andrew, loves to watch football.

As kids of successful athletic parents, they will surely have it in them to try their luck in professional sports. It will be exciting to see them all grown up with a great career ahead.

