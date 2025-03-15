"Let's win the Big 12": Colorado fans hyped with Deion Sanders supervising the Spring practice

Deion Sanders is gearing up for his third season with the Colorado Buffaloes. After a 9-4 campaign in the 2024 season, the Buffs are in the midst of their spring practice sessions with a revamped roster and coaching staff. Coach Prime lost several key players after the 2024 season, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo and Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

However, Coach Prime has utilized the offseason to bring in several new players through the portal and recruiting to fill the void left by these departures. On Saturday, the team's official Instagram page posted snippets of their ongoing spring practice in Boulder.

The post included snippets of Deion Sanders supervising these sessions and ensuring that the new players were fitting in and getting comfortable in their roles. One of the pictures also showcased five-star quarterback prospect Julian Lewis, who is considered to be the projected starter next season.

Fans took to social media to react to Colorado's ongoing spring practice. Some of them were looking forward to this new chapter of Deion Sanders' journey with the Buffs.

"Let's win the Big 12," one fan said.

"Man I can't wait, another fan said.

Comments on post (Credits: @cubuffs Instagram)

"Nice shots photographer especially the mountain in the background," one fan said.

A few others were seen debating the whereabouts of four-star wide receiver prospect Adrian Wilson during spring practice.

"What number does Adrian Wilson have? Ain't seen bro at all," another fan said.

Comments on post (Credits: @cubuffs Instagram)

"He (Adrian Wilson) is a Freshman he's not going anywhere, he more than likely will be a redshirt and be ready to play next year he just got to college chill," one fan said.

"Everyone that was in the 2025 class enrolled early also, that receiver room is stacked they have about 6 or 7 4 stars, guys that get tried there will leave," another fan said.

Comments on post (Credits: @cubuffs Instagram)

Before arriving in Boulder, Deion Sanders spent three seasons as the head coach of Jackson State. He led them to two back-to-back SWAC Championships. So far with the Colorado Buffaloes, Coach Prime has put up a 13-12 record with an Alamo Bowl loss to the BYU Cougars last season.

Colorado RB Coach Marshall Faulk speaks about the unknown side of Deion Sanders

This offseason, Deion Sanders brought in Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk into his coaching staff. The Super Bowl XXXIV champ will be looking to improve the Buffs' rushing game, which has been one of their weakest area on the field.

On Thursday, at an interview during spring practice, Marshall Faulk was asked about the culture that Deion Sanders brings to the program. He said that Coach Prime is different from what fans see and always focuses on helping players develop their lives overall and not just in football.

"You know, the past seven years working in the financial sector, and what we want to do," Faulk said. "And this, this is what I love about the man and the person. Obviously, you guys used to see the glasses and the chain and you know, his isms that he says you know, and all the stuff that he does."

"But in reality, when these kids leave here, the most important thing that he cares about is who they become as young men ... He wants to educate you in life. He wants to make sure you're educated in finances, you know, making sure that these young men take the values of football and go be great in football, but make sure you're great in life as well."

Apart from Marshall Faulk, Deion Sanders also hired Andre Gurode and Domata Peko to his coaching staff. It will be interesting to see how the team performs with these former NFL stars guiding them throughout the 2025 season.

