"Words from the final boss": Deion Sanders fans approve Denzel Washington's eye-catching message on hate

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are in the middle of spring practices, gearing up for their upcoming season. Last year, Coach Prime led the program to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance while narrowly missing out on the chance to compete in the 12-team playoffs.

The Colorado Buffaloes have seen several key players depart through the portal or declare for the draft this season. Deion Sanders utilized the offseason to rebuild a team worthy of being a contender for the playoffs. During their spring session, he arranged a motivational session for his players with Hollywood actor Denzel Washington.

During the virtual session, Washington shared some words of inspiration with the players. He also advised them not to pay a lot of attention to the haters and critics and to continue walking down the path of success.

"When it comes to critics remember this: 'Those who can, do. Those who can't, talk about those who can.' They're not going to love you. This world's not going to love you, they're not going to cheer for you. They hate your coach. He's one of the greatest, but they hate him."

"There's always going to be haters. That doesn't matter.....But you all have the potential to be great men. I don't know what your chosen profession is going to be. But you all have that god-given ability to be great."

Fans shared their reactions to Denzel Washington's advice for Deion Sanders' team. The actor's inspirational words resonated with many of them.

"Words from the Final Boss," one fan said.

"AMEN THANK FOR THE MESSAGE," another fan commented.

Comments on the post on Instagram/@deionsanders

"Speak truth and life. I love it," this fan wrote.

A few others thanked Deion Sanders and Denzel Washington for speaking with the players before the 2025 season.

"Thank you Coach Sanders and Mr. Washington for the life that you're breathing into my son and these awesome young men! They don't even know how blessed they are," one fan said.

Comments on the post on Instagram/@deionsanders

"Thanks for sharing these Coach! Mr. Washington's words are right on time," another fan wrote.

"Gold bless you Denzel, and God bless you @deionsanders for letting the Lord use you in such a miraculous way! I love you both, and keep letting God use you," this fan stated.

Comments on the post on Instagram/@deionsanders

Uncle Neely shares perspective on Deion Sanders' QB battle for the 2025 season

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders spent the last two seasons as the starting quarterback of the team. With his departure in this year's NFL draft, Coach Prime now has to choose between five-star prospect Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter as his son's successor.

On this week's episode of 'Thee Pregame Show', CFB media personality Uncle Neely gave his insights into what factors Deion Sanders will take into consideration while naming the next QB1 of the program.

"I think it's going to be the off-field stuff. In the world of Coach Prime, you can't lead on the field and just the field- you have to be a leader in everything you do."

The ongoing spring practice will give Coach Prime a better idea of who should be the preferred signal caller for the Buffs this upcoming season. Lewis has the potential to be the star, while Kaidon Salter possesses experience that could benefit their chances of securing a playoff spot.

