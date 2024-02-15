“LFG!!!! He’s back” - $14,000,000 worth Lane Kiffin expresses excitement as Raiders hire James Cregg as offensive line coach

The Las Vegas Raiders hired James Cregg as their new offensive line coach, and his former boss, Lane Kiffin, couldn't be happier.

Cregg will replace Carmen Bricillo, who left the Raiders for the New York Giants. Ole Miss Rebels coach Kiffin, who coached the Raiders in 2007 and 2008, took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Cregg.

"LFG!!!! He's back," Kiffin wrote.

Cregg was on Kiffin's staff in Oakland Raiders (former name) and followed him to Tennessee and USC.

Cregg has been coaching offensive lines since 2007, starting as an assistant for the Raiders. He also worked with the 49ers, Broncos and Chargers in the NFL, and Tennessee, USC, and LSU in college.

Cregg was part of the 49ers, who reached the Super Bowl LVIII and the NFC Championship in the last two seasons.

Ole Miss is all-in on Lane Kiffin and their chances of championship glory

Lane Kiffin chose to stay loyal to Ole Miss, turning down the lure of Auburn. Kiffin, who is worth $14 million, is now among the top ten highest-paid college football coaches, according to 247 Sports.

Tied with three other SEC coaches for the eighth-highest spot, he'll earn $9 million this season alongside Mark Stoops (Kentucky), Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri) and Josh Heupel (Tennessee).

Under his leadership, Ole Miss achieved its best record ever (11-2) and secured a Peach Bowl victory. Additionally, they experienced their second 10-win regular season in three years and their first New Year's Six win under Kiffin.

Their transfer haul is massive, boasting 17 new players - including defensive star Walter Nolen and three other top 25 prospects - compared to 16 departures. Nine of these newcomers are ranked three stars, seven are four stars and one is even a coveted five-star recruit.

Notably, seven transferred from within the competitive SEC conference. This aggressive strategy helped Ole Miss land the No. 1 transfer class and No. 21 high school recruiting class nationally, solidifying their position as a top 10 contender for the 2024 national championship.

