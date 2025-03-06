"Life ain't that bad": $45 million-worth Deion Sanders shares powerful words of wisdom in latest clip

Deion Sanders regularly shares inspirational words of wisdom and motivation with fans. Coach Prime had a successful career in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls and got inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now, the $45 million-worth Sanders (as per Celebrity Net Worth) is helping young players realize their own dreams as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime isn't only helping these youngsters become good football players but also become better human beings.

On the We Got Time Today show, Deion Sanders dropped another masterful advice for his audience. He talked about how one should be grateful for the life they are living, as it's someone else's dream situation. He asked his audience to be appreciative of what they have instead of comparing their happiness with someone else.

"Check your attitude please," Coach Prime said. "Do you not realize that there's someone that would readily trade places with you right now and be thankful and appreciative even though it seems like hell to you."

"You better check yourself. But realize that life ain't that bad. Baby, you winning. Baby, you are winning."

Deion Sanders' positive outlook on life is a factor in his ability to turn negative situations into positive ones. When he took over as the coach of the Buffs in 2023, they had a devastating 1-11 campaign.

The first year of Coach Prime's stint in Boulder saw the team finish 4-8 in 2023. But Deion Sanders didn't give up. He worked hard.

The Buffs secured a 9-4 campaign last year in the Big 12. This never-give-up attitude helped Coach Prime take the program to its first bowl appearance since 2020, even though it ended at a loss in the Alamo Bowl against the BYU Cougars.

Deion Sanders shares powerful message of discipline with his players

Coach Prime will begin a new era with the Colorado Buffaloes this upcoming season. Several of his key players have declared for the 2025 NFL draft, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo.

On Monday, Well Off Media posted a video, where Sanders shared a powerful message about discipline with his players. He also called them out for wearing band-aids over their earrings during practice.

"When you're last in the conference, that means no discipline, right? We've got one cat out here with band-aids over his ears. What's that mean? That means I'm gonna wear my earrings, and I'm gonna put a band-aid over because I ain't gonna listen to y'all cause I ain't got no discipline."

"Does that mean that? What does it mean? It means you're gonna do you right? Forget us. Anybody else here with earrings on? Anybody else besides one dude? Come out here like that again, please. I promise you, you gonna be on the first thing smoking. You got that? Discipline."

Deion Sanders is leaving no room for tomfoolery next season. The Buffs were close to competing for the conference championship and a potential playoff spot. And Coach Prime wants to achieve that in 2025.

