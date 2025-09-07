Longhorns alum Kevin Durant sends NSFW message to Texas Tech during Red Raiders' 62-14 demolition job of Kent State as Johnny Maziel cheers

Texas Longhorns alum and NBA star Kevin Durant made his thoughts known during Texas Tech's dominant 62-14 victory over Kent State on Saturday. Former NFL star Johnny Manziel shared a story on his Instagram with the two-time NBA champion watching the game.

Both Manziel and Durant face the camera while watching the game. The former Texas A&M quarterback gave Joey McGuire's team a thumbs up while the Houston Rockets star passed on an NSFW message by giving them the finger.

You can check out the story from Manziel below:

Johnny Manziel's Instagram story via @jmanziel2

Texas Tech started its dominance over Kent State right from the first quarter. Quarterback Behren Morton found Reggie Virgil with a 35-yard passing touchdown to put his team on the scoreboard. Running back Cameron Dickey scored a two-yard rushing touchdown before Morton found Coy Eakin with a 42-yard TD pass.

By the end of the first half, Joey McGuire's team had secured a dominating 48-0 lead. Texas Tech decided to give backup quarterbacks Will Hammond and Mitch Griffis a chance as well. In the third quarter, Hammond found Bryson Jones with a 38-yard passing touchdown to extend their lead.

Kent State finally scored two back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Will Hammond sealed the win for Texas Tech with a 13-yard rushing touchdown.

Joey McGuire heaps praise on Texas Tech coaching staff for preparing Behren Morton

Behren Morton has been with the Red Raiders since 2021. He has dealt with multiple injury concerns throughout his collegiate career. However, Joey McGuire was impressed with the way he performed in Week 2 against Kent State.

In the post-game press conference, he heaped praise on the coaching staff for preparing Morton through his injury issues.

"One of the biggest things was Behren," McGuire said as per Wreck'Em Red. "As the week went on, and like we said, I thought our training staff did an absolutely incredible job of getting him ready.

"It was all muscle issues and you know, as you guys know, if you've got a really bad bruise, the farther away from that contact, the better you feel. ... I thought he looked great, it wa really important to keep him in rhythm that he's in."

The Red Raiders next take on the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 13 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

