"Looks like he lost lot of weight": Fans concerned for Deion Sanders as Colorado coach finally shows up after brief hiatus

Deion Sanders has reportedly been dealing with an unknown health issue over the past few weeks. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach is recovering at his home in Texas. Coach Prime's coaching staff has been taking care of the team's offseason preparations for the 2025 season.
On Friday, Deion Sanders finally showed up on social media after taking a short hiatus. He posted a video of himself going fishing on a boat in his private lake. Coach Prime was accompanied by a few friends, including Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter.
Fans shared their concerns for Coach Prime and wished him the best as he battles unknown health issues.
"He looks like he lost a lot of weight," one fan commented.
"Glad you feeling better Coach!!! God is great!!" another fan said.
"God blessings Coach Prime. I declare divine health and prosperity over your life," this fan wrote.
"We miss you Coach!" another fan said.
"Get well soon brother," one fan commented.
It's been almost two months since the last time Deion Sanders was in Boulder. In May, he gave a health update during an appearance on the "Said What Needs to Be Said" podcast. Coach Prime also opened up about losing weight and not making public appearances over a brief period.
"I've done no media. I've done nothing for a minute," Sanders said. "So coming on with you is something. I ain't been in front of anybody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I'm coming back, but I needed this."
Deion Sanders' ex-teammate Michael Irvin stays silent on Coach Prime's unknown health issue
Coach Prime and Michael Irvin played together for the Dallas Cowboys from 1995 to 1999. Earlier this month, he traveled to Sanders' 5,000-acre ranch in Texas to meet up with his old friend.
On Wednesday, Michael Irvin spoke about his meeting with Deion Sanders on his podcast. However, he remained mum on the specifics of the situation.
"Deion and his situation, it is important to me not to ever in any way make him feel like I've violated his trust," Irvin said. "So I was afraid that if I started talking, I might say too much. At the time, there were only a few people who knew what was going on with Deion. I just said I got scared and stayed away."
Last season, Coach Prime led the Buffs to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance. In March, he signed a five-year extension with the Buffs worth $54 million. This new deal keeps him in Boulder through the 2029 season.
