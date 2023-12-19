"Lot better than some grainy cell phone footage" - Joel Klatt reveals Nick Saban's trump card against Michigan as Bama lands former Wolverines coach

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Rose Bowl matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines, Nick Saban showcased his strategic brilliance with a calculated coaching hire.

Coach Saban has added former Michigan linebackers coach George Helow to his coaching staff, catching the attention of college football analysts, including Fox sportscaster Joel Klatt.

Klatt, speaking on "The Joel Klatt Show," highlighted the significance of Saban's latest coaching addition, referring to it as an "unbelievable" and "brilliant" move. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"And it's just like, and he will begin work 'immediately.' And I'm just like, that's unbelievable," Klatt said. "Alabama plays Michigan in, what is this, less than three weeks, like two and a half weeks."

Klatt emphasized the strategic advantage Saban gains by having Helow, a former insider in the Michigan coaching staff, on board. Klatt drew attention to the depth of insight that Helow brings to Alabama:

"This is a lot better than having some grainy cell phone footage from across the field. Like you get a coach that was in their building, it's like, tell me everything about what they do. Our employee now, like, oh, my gosh, Nick Saban continues to be the best."

The reference to grainy cell phone footage alludes to the limitations of conventional scouting methods.

Klatt emphasized the unique advantage Saban has gained by bringing in a coach intimately familiar with Michigan's defensive strategies, coaching dynamics and team philosophy.

Nick Saban's unparalleled attention to detail

The football community is familiar with Nick Saban's meticulous approach to the game, leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of a competitive edge. Klatt commended Saban for his relentless commitment to gaining an advantage.

"He doesn't leave a stone unturned," Klatt said. "He is constantly thinking of ways to gain an advantage and continue to, as he likes to put it, provide value not only to his players but to his program. That's his job. And he does it better than anybody."

Saban's move to hire Helow showcases his commitment to winning and ability to strategically position the Crimson Tide for success.

Klatt's admiration for Saban's approach is evident as he described the hire as "brilliant" and acknowledged Saban's unparalleled resources to execute such strategic maneuvers:

"This is a brilliant hire. And it's so beautiful."

George Helow, the man brought in by Nick Saban before the Rose Bowl, has become a main topic of discussion. The scale of this move is explored by Joel Klatt's analysis, which indicates that it goes beyond the limits of scouting.

In a game that's only about an inch wide--the difference between winning and losing is razor-thin. Saban strengthens his image as the master of all coaches by using inside information garnered through hiring choices.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season