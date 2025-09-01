Louisville QB Miller Moss celebrates post-game moment with GF, Sofia, after big win vs. Eastern Kentucky

Miller Moss, who took over as the Louisville Cardinals starting quarterback, helped his team to a dominating 51-17 victory on his debut against Eastern Kentucky on Sunday.Moss' girlfriend, Sofia Hildebrand, shared a post with highlights from the season opener at L&amp;N Stadium. She posted several photos of herself from the sidelines while enjoying the game with her family. Sofia also shared a snippet where she's seen kissing her boyfriend after the victory against Kentucky. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMiller Moss and Sofia Hildebrand have been dating since 2023 when he was playing for the USC Trojans. Before the season opener, the Louisville quarterback and his girlfriend celebrated their second anniversary.Moss put up an impressive performance on his debut as Louisville's starting quarterback. He completed 17 of 25 passes attempted for 223 yards and one passing touchdown, while also rushing for one touchdown.In the post-game press conference, coach Jeff Brohm praised his team and his players for starting the season with a victory.&quot;Proud of our football team today,&quot; Brohm said (as per GoCards). &quot;I thought we got off to a good start today. We played some pretty good football in the first half. We did what we needed to move the ball and score points and be efficient when we needed to even when we got backed up with a couple of silly penalties.&quot;I do think we did what we needed to do. We came ready to play, and we did a pretty good job in the first half.&quot;Miller Moss opens up about Louisville's victory over Eastern Kentucky at L&amp;N StadiumIn the post-game press conference, Miller Moss talked about his performance on his debut for Jeff Brohm's Louisville.Moss said that he felt &quot;great&quot; playing on the field and is excited to be a part of the program's journey.&quot;It felt great,&quot; Moss said (as per WDRB.com). &quot;It's a really, really cool game day atmosphere from Card March all the way through the game to Joker and the Thief between the third and fourth quarter. A lot of really cool traditions that were awesome to be a part of for the first time.&quot;Miller Moss's next test is against the James Madison Dukes on Sept. 5. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET.