Miller Moss' GF, Sofia, sends 2-word message after his clinical performance in Louisville debut vs. Eastern Kentucky

The Louisville Cardinals and QB Miller Moss had a calm yet electric opening against Eastern Kentucky, winning 51-17, but the win didn't come without some hiccups.Even though Moss' efforts were getting interrupted by interceptions, the QB completed 17-of-25 passes for 223 yards. His girlfriend, Sofia, reacted to his first big win for his team.She shared a wholesome picture on Instagram story of the couple hugging other. The caption of the snap was:"So proud❤️"Moss said in the postgame conference that it was a good game and that the team was preparing for the win for a long time:"I think it was a good first game overall. I'm really proud of the preparation we had; it felt like we were preparing for this game for a long time. The week was going by really slow. I'm really proud of the way we prepared, I'm really proud of the way we started."Nick Saban predicted huge success for Louisville QB Miller Moss before season opener winFormer Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban believes that Moss and Jeff Brohm are the best thing that has happened to Louisville this year. He said on ESPN's College GameDay that Moss and Brohm's connection will be lethal.&quot;Miller Moss ends up at Louisville with Jeff Brohm which is going to be a lethal combination because of how he uses quarterbacks and Miller Moss' ability,&quot; Nick Saban said. &quot;This is going to be fantastic for Louisville.&quot;Moss was the QB for the USC Trojans for four years and threw for 3,469 yards and 27 touchdowns. After being benched by USC in November, he transferred to Louisville and became the starting QB post Tyler Shough getting drafted in the NFL.