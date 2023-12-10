Jayden Daniels emerged as the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday and made his head coach Brian Kelly proud. The LSU Tigers HC took to social media to applaud his star quarterback for his achievement.

The Tigers star became the second quarterback from the program to win the Heisman trophy. It was first done by the now-Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow back in 2019. Overall, he is the third player from LSU to win the coveted college football award and write his name in history.

“Proud of That Kid! The best player in the country and the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner,” Kelly wrote on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

It's a remarkable achievement for the senior QB, especially because he arrived in Baton Rouge just two years ago.

Daniels transferred to the Tigers from the Arizona State Sun Devils before his switch to play ‘on a national stage’ in 2022. He certainly has achieved what he set out to do when he made that decision.

A look at the college career of Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels stepped into the college football world as a four-star recruit with the Sun Devils in 2019. While he impressed in his true freshman year under center, his performance fell in the subsequent two seasons with the program. Then came the big switch to LSU and the upturn in fortunes for the quarterback.

Since joining the Tigers, Jayden Daniels has put in impressive numbers. In his first year as a LSU QB, he threw for 2,913 passing yards, a little short of his then-career-best 2,943 passing yards he accumulated with the Sun Devils in 2019. But in 2023, he shattered all those numbers.

Daniels threw for 3,812 passing yards and scored 40 passing touchdowns while topping it up by rushing for 1,134 rushing yards and 10 TDs. No doubt, coach Brian Kelly is proud of the 2023 Heisman trophy winner.