The transfer of Maalik Murphy to Duke has significant implications for the Texas Longhorns, especially for quarterback Arch Manning, ahead of the Sugar Bowl showdown. Murphy, who served as the backup to Texas starter Quinn Ewers, is leaving a void in Texas' quarterback depth.

Murphy’s departure opens opportunities for Arch Manning, the talented nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning. As per Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, Arch was set to be the backup for the No. 3 Longhorns' College Football Playoff matchup against the No. 2 Washington Huskies.

“Arch is the backup for this game,” Sarkisian said. “He’s more than capable of playing really good football for us. I think the opportunity that he had to play here against Tech showed what he’s capable of.

“I joked with him the other day, ‘You’re not really a freshman anymore.’ This is your sophomore year now — what it would look like going into your sophomore year in preparing you to play, and that’s what we’re doing.”

While Texas lost backup quarterback Maalik Murphy, who had 477 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, to the Blue Bevils, Arch Manning now has a chance to make a name for himself in the Sugar Bowl against the Huskies on Jan. 1.

Will Arch Manning fill up for Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy?

With Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy out of the equation, the spotlight has turned to Texas freshman Arch Manning. The 18-year-old finds himself one play away from leading the Longhorns in the College Football Playoff.

Quinn Ewers, plagued by shoulder injuries, has missed crucial games for the Longhorns in the previous two seasons. On the other hand, Murphy's transfer to Duke adds complexity to the quarterback dynamics at Texas.

Murphy was influential for the Longhorns in reaching the playoffs. Throwing for 248 yards and recording a touchdown in a crucial game against Kansas State was one of the highlights for him.

Nonetheless, the team must adapt to the evolving situation. Jerrin Thompson, Texas safety, said about Manning:

“Arch has always been head down first and work team first. He’s never cared about having a starting role or anything.”

While acknowledging the historical struggles of replacements, Texas coaches and players express confidence in Manning's readiness to step in if needed. Manning's fitness and potential role have become critical factors in the Longhons’ playoff journey.

