"Magic City will be appreciative of that d*mn pick": Cam Newton claims Shedeur Sanders landing in Atlanta would change the business landscape forever

Cam Newton recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, "Club Shay Shay," where they talked about Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders' son. Newton thinks if Shedeur ends up with the Atlanta Falcons, it could shake up Atlanta's sports scene significantly. However, he also expressed doubts about the prospects of Shedeur being one of the top four picks in the NFL draft if he decides to enter.

When Sharpe brought up Coach Prime's opinions on Shedeur, Newton stuck to his view that there's one team that would be perfect for Shedeur.

“Atlanta,” Newton said. “If Prime can get Shedeur in Atlanta, well, let me tell you something, all businesses, including Magic City, will be appreciative of that d*mn pick right now.”

However, "Coach Prime" did not indicate which teams he preferred or disapproved of, but he is known to have a fondness for certain cities, including Atlanta and Dallas.

Deion Sanders voices cold weather worries for son Shedeur Sanders' future

Last month, Deion Sanders expressed concerns about the potential impact of cold weather on the career of his son, Shedeur. During his appearance on “SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio with Chris Russo,” "Coach Prime said:

“I don’t want my kid going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas and played in Jackson and Colorado. The season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him.”

Deion’s apprehension stems from the fact that Shedeur has spent his formative years playing in warmer climates such as Texas and Colorado, where the football season concludes before the onset of severe cold. Therefore, Deion prefers that Shedeur not be drafted by an NFL team based in a cold-weather city.

Coach Prime's stance echoes past instances where top prospects, like John Elway in 1983 and Eli Manning in 2004, resisted joining teams that didn’t align with their preferences.

As the NFL draft approaches, it remains to be seen if Deion will take a public stand to influence the team selection process for Shedeur Sanders, much like Archie Manning did for his son Eli.

Shedeur transferred from Jackson State to Colorado after Deion Sanders became the coach last season. According to ESPN's Matt Miller, Shedeur Sanders is projected to be among the top three quarterbacks in the 2025 draft.

